Vitamin deficiency prevents proliferation of cancer stem cells

January 30, 2018

DPI effectively switches off the cancer stem cells, preventing their proliferation.

"It's extraordinary; the cells just sit there as if in a state of suspended animation" explains Professor Michael Lisanti, Chair of Translational Medicine and lead investigator.

The discovery is significant because the drug halts the propagation of cancer stem cells without causing the toxic side-effects normally associated with more conventional chemotherapy.

Reporting their laboratory findings in the journal Aging, the team observed that addition of DPI to a mixed population of cells eliminated the tumor initiating cancer stem cells.  However, the drug was non-toxic for "bulk" cancer cells, which are not thought to be cancer-forming.

Related Stories

The authors describe how DPI targets more than 90 protein enzymes which feed mitochondria and help generate the cell's energy.  Specifically, DPI works as an inhibitor of Vitamin B2 - Riboflavin - starving the cells of the energy.

"Our observation is that DPI is selectively attacking the cancer stem cells, by effectively creating a vitamin deficiency," explained Professor Lisanti. "In other words, by turning off energy production in cancer stem cells, we are creating a process of hibernation.

"The beauty of this is that DPI makes the cancer stem cells metabolically-inflexible, so they will be highly susceptible to a many other drugs".

Chemotherapy produces many nasty side-effects because it helps create toxic free radicals. However, DPI did not increase free radicals.

The Salford team - which specializes in the discovery new non-toxic therapies - and has published substantially on the anti-cancer impacts of Vitamin C and antibiotics - is calling the discovery the start of a new type of chemotherapy, and they even have a name for it 'Mitoflavoscins'.

"In terms of chemotherapies for cancer, we clearly need something better that what we have at present, and this is hopefully the beginning of an alternative approach to halting cancer stem cells," commented Professor Federica Sotgia, a co-author of the study.

Source:

https://www.salford.ac.uk/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Exercise could extend the life expectancy of breast cancer survivors, study states
Patients with IBS could benefit from vitamin D supplements, suggests new research
Leading medical societies update molecular testing guideline for lung cancer
Fluorescence imaging can track vitamin C in the body
Research could explain link between high-cholesterol diet and increased colon cancer risk
New gel offers protection for organs at risk during prostate cancer treatment
Reducing the prevalence of overweight, obesity in Canada could prevent cumulative cancer cases
Experts issue updated guidelines for molecular diagnostic testing of patients with lung cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Dr. Thomas Mueller is the Director of Product Management in the AFM business unit of Bruker’s Nano Surfaces Division. Thomas has been with Bruker for 12 years having held positions in applications and product management, and is the author of over 50 publications, reviews, and application notes.

Biomedical, Biophysical and Biological Applications of AFM

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Marine-based omega-3s more effective at cancer prevention than flaxseed