Dermatologists use novel combination therapy to restore skin color in vitiligo patients

January 31, 2018

Building on prior research that examined the use of an arthritis medication to treat vitiligo, a team of Yale dermatologists has successfully applied a novel combination therapy -- the medication and light -- to restore skin color in patients.

The study, led by associate professor of dermatology Brett King, M.D., was published in JAMA Dermatology on January 31, 2018.

King and his colleagues reported two cases of patients with significant loss of skin color from vitiligo, a chronic autoimmune disease that destroys skin pigment, leaving white splotches where there had been color. For King's patients, standard treatments, such as steroid creams and light treatment, had failed to restore pigmentation. To address these difficult cases, the research team combined the medication, tofacitinib, with narrow band ultraviolet B light therapy. In recent experiments, King and Dr. John Harris, a dermatologist at University of Massachusetts-Worcester, had shown that tofacitinib keeps the immune system from attacking the skin cells that manufacture melanin pigment (color), and light stimulates pigment-making cells to restore color to the skin.

After a few months of the combination therapy, there was remarkable improvement, report the researchers: One patient saw near-total restoration of skin color on her face, neck, chest, forearms, and shins. The other patient experienced similar success.

While more research is needed, the study highlights another advance by the Yale team in treating this and other stigmatizing skin conditions. "These findings will define treatment of vitiligo in the future," King said.

Source:

https://www.yale.edu/

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Researchers discover link between rheumatoid arthritis and bacteria in milk
Studies provide insights into potential effects of weight on individuals with rheumatoid arthritis
Arthritis prevalence in the U.S. substantially underestimated, research shows
Children born to women with rheumatoid arthritis have increased risk for chronic diseases
Rheumatoid arthritis found to worsen during and after menopause, study says
Scientists engineer light-emitting plant
Treatment for skin cancer could be more effective if combined with arthritis drug
New study sheds light on important protein involved in memory formation

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
FAU researchers show that fiber-rich diet has positive effect on inflammatory joint diseases