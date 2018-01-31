Liquid bandage receives FDA approval for treatment of skin conditions

Biomaterials and medical device company Aleo BME has received notification from the U.S. Federal Drug Administration that it has been approved for the sale and licensing of ElaSkinTM as a liquid bandage for the protection and treatment of a broad set of skin conditions and injuries.

ElaSkin'sTM development validates Aleo BME's approach to biopolymer production and characterization and demonstrates an ability to enter critical regulated markets and produce medical devices that can benefit large patient populations.

The compelling features of ElaSkinTM include: transparency, elasticity, clean and easy removal, water resistance, rapid drying, bacterial impermeability and the sensation of true protection. According to CEO Chao Liu, "ElaSkinTM is a best-in-class technology that has a lot of potential uses in health care beyond the growing liquid bandage market. Its structure and strength afford it a degree of comfort and durability that no other marketed, biocompatible material has achieved. We've found a lot of uses for this science, but the breadth and growth of the wound care market makes it a great place to start."

Aleo BME's development pipeline includes medical devices for unmet needs in the fields of endoscopy and neurology, enabling biopolymeric solutions that recognize the unique biology of diverse tissues.

Aleo BME is currently partnering for scale-up and distribution of the ElaSkinTM liquid bandage and expects to make it available for both prescription and over-the-counter use by 2019 or sooner.

Aleo BME is a start-up developing nature-inspired biomaterials to address unmet challenges in the fields of biology, medicine and the environment. Aleo BME's foundational technology is comprised of novel biomaterials and devices developed by its medical R&D program in addition to technology licensed from the lab of company co-founder Jian Yang, professor of biomedical engineering at Penn State.