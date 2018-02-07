BetterYou supports Mantality initiative to improve men’s mental health and wellbeing

Natural health company BetterYou gave its support to the first ever Mantality retreat in Leeds last month – an initiative which encourages men to speak up about mental health issues and live more complete lives.

Mantality Retreat Group photo

Men are notoriously reluctant at speaking about issues or problems, with Government statistics showing that suicide is the biggest cause of death for men under 35.

Mantality was launched in 2016 by Leeds Rhinos player Stevie Ward after struggling with depression following a series of injuries.

BetterYou, based in Barnsley, provided retreat attendees with a nutrient bundle of vitamins and minerals, to help boost mood and wellbeing.

Andrew Thomas, founder and managing director of BetterYou, said:

It’s a great privilege to support #TheNewMantality initiative and challenge the stigma attached around mental health in men. Studies have shown that vitamin and mineral deficiencies, specifically those that are vitamin D and magnesium, can have a negative impact on our mood and over all wellbeing. One in five of us have low levels of vitamin D and around 70 per cent of us have low magnesium levels, so it’s important that we look after our bodies to nourish our minds.

Stevie Ward, founder and Editor-in-Chief of Mantality Magazine said:

I approached BetterYou after being introduced to them through the Leeds Rhinos. I wanted to work with a company that shared the values of Mantality and had the same goal – to improve health and wellbeing. The nutritional support from BetterYou for the retreat was well received by all the attendees. I know that magnesium helps regulate serotonin and melatonin levels (which are key for boosting mood and helping you sleep), so it was great for the guys to understand the importance of the role magnesium has in the body. They have become more conscious of the key nutrients they need to take to improve their overall health and wellbeing.

Vitamin D and magnesium can be difficult to obtain through diet alone. Supplementing via and oral spray or transdermally through the skin is a more effective way of elevating vitamin and mineral levels.