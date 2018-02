Titan Enterprises announces the availability of a new version of its Atrato Ultrasonic flowmeter designed to deliver precise flow measurement of fluid flows from -10 to +110 degrees centigrade.

Ruggedly constructed with PEEK pipe connections and either a glass or 316 Stainless Steel flow tube the compact Atrato is compliant to IP54 standards.

Utilizing patented time-of-flight ultrasonic technology that enables it to operate with unmatched accuracy over very wide flow ranges, the Atrato range of inline flowmeters has set a new standard in flowmeter technology. Its rugged, clean bore construction makes the Atrato ideal for a whole range of low flow applications. Its signal processing system permits flow measurement across the whole Reynolds number range allowing both viscous and non-viscous products to be metered accurately.

An integral USB interface makes it extremely easy to install and enables users to directly monitor flow volume and rate on an external PC as well as altering operating conditions.