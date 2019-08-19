Easy-to-clean ultrasonic flowmeter for laboratory applications

Rugged, clean bore Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) and 316 Stainless Steel or glass construction makes the Atrato ultrasonic flowmeter from Titan Enterprises ideal for a wide range of laboratory applications and very easy to clean between experiments.

Widely proven to handle flows from laminar to turbulent (2 ml/min to 20 liters/min), and largely immune from viscosity, the Atrato ultrasonic flowmeter is a perfect non-invasive tool for almost any laboratory flow metering application. No moving parts mean that the Atrato delivers highly reliable operation even over extended periods of time.

The Atrato offers true inline non-invasive flow measurement without the contorted flow path and disadvantages of alternative ultrasonic flowmeter designs. Available in 60 °C and 110 °C temperature versions as well as a 30 bar higher pressure model - Atrato flowmeters use proprietary ‘time-of-flight’ ultrasonic technology that enable them to operate over wide flow ranges with accuracy better than ±1.0% of reading.

Supplied as standard, Atrato flowmeter software enables data recording via an external computer. With features that provide monitoring, reporting and management of flow data - the Atrato flow software delivers a continuous picture of your experiment and a reliable alternative to restrictive and costly manual metering. Users can select from a wide variety of functions and time periods over which to store their results.  Flow data sets are saved as .csv files which can then be imported directly to a wide range of programs for later manipulation and analysis.

