Accurate Flow Measurement Helps Reduce Drug Production Costs

Jan 15 2021

The Atrato and MetraFlow ultrasonic flowmeters from Titan Enterprises have been designed to enable drug manufacturers to streamline production and reduce costs. These devices measure the rate of flow of fluids with extraordinary levels of accuracy, helping drug manufacturers control small details that make a big difference during production.

Pharmaceutical drug production can often present difficult challenges for process instrumentation used to monitor and optimize the process. Drug production processes typically require devices able to cope with low flow rates and constructed from ultra-pure materials so as to maintain hygienic, sterile and sanitary conditions.

The Atrato range of inline low flow flowmeters use patented ultrasonic technology, which enables it to operate with excellent accuracy over a very wide flow range (0.002 to 20 liters/ minute). The rugged, clean bore construction makes the Atrato ideal for almost any low flow application. Different models of this non-invasive flow measurement device are available for metering fluid flow from -10°C to +110°C and pressures up to 30 bar (435 psi).

The Metraflow ultrasonic flowmeter was designed for customers tasked with applications that pose fluid compatibility challenges. Using patented ultrasonic technology, with a single unbroken PFA measurement tube, the MetraFlow is able to reliably operate with excellent accuracy across flow ranges from 20 to 5000 ml/min, having excellent turndown of 50:1; repeatability (+/– 0.1%); linearity and a reading accuracy of better than +/– 0.5% full scale.

For further information please visit www.flowmeters.co.uk/atrato-ultrasonic-flowmeters/ and www.flowmeters.co.uk/metraflow-non-invasive-pfa-flow-meter-the-perfect-ultra-pure-water-flowmeter/ or contact Titan Enterprises on +44-1935-812790 / [email protected].

