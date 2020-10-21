In-line Flow Meters for Pure Water Dispensing

Titan Enterprises have been offering in-line flow meters for dispensing liquids such as pure water for nearly 40 years

Today, this type of flow device can fulfill critical roles in measuring the rate of flow and volume of pure waters in areas including laboratory water purification dispensers, semiconductor cleaning processes, and in a growing number of pharmaceutical applications.

In all these applications, contamination of the pure water must be avoided. Consequently, it is crucial that any flow device is constructed from clean materials that cannot contaminate the fluids being measured.

Affordably priced, Titan's 800-Series turbine flow meter is designed to give high performance over 6 flow ranges from 0.05 to 15 litres per minute. It’s totally non-metallic wetted components make this the ideal choice for highly repeatable dispensing (+/- 0.1%) of pure water. The bearings of the 800-Series flow meter are made of sapphire for long life and reliability, the body is molded from inert PVDF to ensure there is no contamination to any fluid passing through it.

For ultra-pure water dispensing applications - clean bore devices such as the Atrato or Metraflow ultrasonic in-line flow meters are the devices of choice. Both the Atrato and Metraflow have no internal moving parts, relying on patented ultrasonic time of flight measurement to totalize the flow with excellent accuracy over very wide flow ranges (0.002 to 20 litres / minute).

For further information on the 800-Series turbine flowmeter please visit https://bit.ly/3iW6gVR. For further information on the Atrato and Metraflow ultrasonic flowmeters please visit https://www.flowmeters.co.uk/atrato-ultrasonic-flowmeters/.




