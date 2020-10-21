In-line Flow Meters for Pure Water Dispensing

Oct 21 2020

Titan Enterprises have been offering in-line flow meters for dispensing liquids such as pure water for nearly 40 years

Today, this type of flow device can fulfill critical roles in measuring the rate of flow and volume of pure waters in areas including laboratory water purification dispensers, semiconductor cleaning processes, and in a growing number of pharmaceutical applications.

In all these applications, contamination of the pure water must be avoided. Consequently, it is crucial that any flow device is constructed from clean materials that cannot contaminate the fluids being measured.

Related Stories

Affordably priced, Titan's 800-Series turbine flow meter is designed to give high performance over 6 flow ranges from 0.05 to 15 litres per minute. It’s totally non-metallic wetted components make this the ideal choice for highly repeatable dispensing (+/- 0.1%) of pure water. The bearings of the 800-Series flow meter are made of sapphire for long life and reliability, the body is molded from inert PVDF to ensure there is no contamination to any fluid passing through it.

For ultra-pure water dispensing applications - clean bore devices such as the Atrato or Metraflow ultrasonic in-line flow meters are the devices of choice. Both the Atrato and Metraflow have no internal moving parts, relying on patented ultrasonic time of flight measurement to totalize the flow with excellent accuracy over very wide flow ranges (0.002 to 20 litres / minute).

To discuss an optimised flow device for your pure water dispensing application please contact Titan Enterprises on +44-1935-812790 or [email protected]. For further information on the 800-Series turbine flowmeter please visit https://bit.ly/3iW6gVR.  For further information on the Atrato and Metraflow ultrasonic flowmeters please visit https://www.flowmeters.co.uk/atrato-ultrasonic-flowmeters/.

Posted in: Life Sciences News

Tags:

Comments (0)

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Titan Enterprises Ltd. (2020, October 21). In-line Flow Meters for Pure Water Dispensing. News-Medical. Retrieved on October 21, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201021/In-line-Flow-Meters-for-Pure-Water-Dispensing.aspx.

  • MLA

    Titan Enterprises Ltd. "In-line Flow Meters for Pure Water Dispensing". News-Medical. 21 October 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201021/In-line-Flow-Meters-for-Pure-Water-Dispensing.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Titan Enterprises Ltd. "In-line Flow Meters for Pure Water Dispensing". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201021/In-line-Flow-Meters-for-Pure-Water-Dispensing.aspx. (accessed October 21, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Titan Enterprises Ltd. 2020. In-line Flow Meters for Pure Water Dispensing. News-Medical, viewed 21 October 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20201021/In-line-Flow-Meters-for-Pure-Water-Dispensing.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Turbine flowmeter designed for battery powered or portable equipment
Easy-to-clean ultrasonic flowmeter for laboratory applications
Titan Enterprises' easy-to-clean Atrato ultrasonic flowmeters
New cost-effective device for monitoring flow of liquids in industrial processes
Titan Enterprises announces expansion of offerings with RS Components
Titan Enterprises offers new Metra-Smart flow computer
Flowmeter for Applications Requiring a High Degree of Cleanliness
Increasing use of Atrato ultrasonic flowmeter technology for medical applications

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Fecal transplants, the secret to eternal youth

In this interview, News-Medical speaks to researchers about their latest research which could reveal the secret to eternal youth, fecal transplants.

Fecal transplants, the secret to eternal youth

Why do we need sleep?

In this interview, Dr. Gina Poe speaks to News-Medical about why we sleep, and the importance of REM sleep for brain development.

Why do we need sleep?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Titan Enterprises offers reliable beverage dispensing flowmeters