Chemotherapy Patients Benefit from Optimum Coolant Flow During Treatment

Titan Enterprises celebrates over 10 years of partnership development with Paxman Coolers Ltd (www.paxmanscalpcooling.com) as the company reports over 4,000 Paxman scalp-cooling systems are now installed around the world, reducing the likelihood of chemotherapy-induced alopecia.

Titan’s mini flowmeters are a vital component in Paxman’s scalp-cooling systems. Image credit: Titan Enterprises/Paxman Coolers Ltd.

Paxman’s innovative liquid-based cooling system utilises Titan’s mini turbine flowmeters to monitor the rate of coolant flow around the patented cooling cap during chemotherapy treatment. The scalp cooling technology can alleviate the damage caused to the hair follicles by reducing the temperature of the scalp by a few degrees before, during, and after chemotherapy treatment.

Chemotherapy-induced hair loss is one of the most feared and traumatic side-effects of patient cancer treatments. The growing awareness of the benefits of scalp cooling has led to an increase in demand for Paxman’s Scalp Cooling System from both healthcare providers and chemotherapy patients. In recent years, the product has received clearance from the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA), and market approval in over 60 countries, helping over 100,000 cancer patients worldwide.

Neil Hannay, Senior R&D Engineer with Titan Enterprises said: “We really value long-term relationships like the one we have with Paxman. Working with OEMs is a large proportion of our research and development and it’s particularly rewarding to see that our technology is being used successfully within such a significant medical device.”

These turbine flow measuring devices are an ideal low-cost component for OEM applications. In this case, Titan’s 300-010 mini turbine flowmeter ensures that the coolant flow rate within the cooling cap is kept within an optimum range to provide the patient with the best possible chance of keeping their hair.

Patrick Burke, Paxman’s Head of Operations commented: "We chose to integrate Titan Enterprises’ mini turbine flowmeter into our Scalp Cooling System because it offered an excellent balance of measurement accuracy, long term resistance to coolant fluids, high reliability and proved easy to maintain”.

Titan’s industry proven mini turbine flow devices use sapphire bearings for long life and reliability. These simple flow monitoring devices are well suited for installation into systems that require batch filling, dispensing of liquids or long-term repeat dosing – such as Paxman’s scalp cooling system. The NSF-approved 800 Series and Beverage mini turbine flowmeters combine high performance and inherent reliability. The Beverage flowmeter operates over a single flow range of 0.6 to 10 litres per minutes, whereas the 800-Series turbines operate over 6 flow ranges from 0.05 to 15 litres per minute.

Titan continues to be a part of Paxman’s exciting developments as they work towards a medical compression and cooling device to prevent chemotherapy-induced nerve damage in hands and feet.

For further information on Titan’s mini turbine flowmeters please visit https://www.flowmeters.co.uk/turbine-flowmeters-overview/. To discuss an optimised flow measurement device for your OEM application please contact Titan Enterprises on +44 (0)1935 812790 or email [email protected].

For information about Paxman’s story and their scalp cooling systems, visit www.paxmanscalpcooling.com/.

