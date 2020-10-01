Flowmeter for Applications Requiring a High Degree of Cleanliness

The Metraflow ultrasonic flowmeter from Titan Enterprises offers an ideal solution for flow monitoring applications requiring a high degree of cleanliness such as are found in the pharmaceutical, medical, semiconductor, and ultra-pure water markets.

Typically production processes in these markets require flow measurement devices able to cope with low flow rates and construction from ultra-pure materials so as to maintain hygienic, sterile, and sanitary conditions.

The single clean bore measurement tube construction of the Metraflow ultrasonic flowmeter makes it ideal for almost any application where cleanliness is important. Made from high-performance Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane (PFA) polymer, the Metraflow ultrasonic flowmeter offers wide chemical resistance and the ability to precisely monitor process flow temperatures up to 60ºC (140ºF) and pressures up to 28 bar (406 psi).

Using patented ultrasonic technology, with a single unbroken measurement tube, the Metraflow is a non-invasive device with excellent accuracy (calibrated to +/- 1.0% reading) and repeatability across flow ranges from 20 to 5000 ml/min.

The Metraflow uses Titan Enterprises patented transit time ultrasonic technology to accurately measure liquid traveling through a PFA flow tube. The compact integrated electronic, display, and sensor package offers superior performance in a single assembly. Computer and operational connections are separate, permitting setting and interface monitoring during normal operation through the Titan Interface Software.

The units, time base, set points and analog and digital outputs can all be set through the USB connector. The versatile software system also enables user configuration of other parameters such as flow alarms, cut off levels, and even data logging.

For further information on the Metraflow ultrasonic flowmeter please visit https://www.metraflowmeter.com/ or contact Titan Enterprises at +44-1935-812790 / [email protected].

Drawing upon over 40-years of flowmeter innovation - Titan Enterprises Ltd is a manufacturer of high-performance solutions including the Atrato ultrasonic flowmeter, Oval Gear flowmeters, low flow Turbine flow meters, and a flow instrument range.

Titan’s company philosophy of “pushing the envelope by trying to do things a little different and better” has resulted in sales of over 500,000 products into 50 countries worldwide and a repeat purchase percentage of 95%. All flowmeters produced by Titan Enterprises are designed and manufactured to ISO9001 and calibrated to an uncertainty of ±0.25%.