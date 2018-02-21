Pioneering study may pave way for effective painkillers to treat neuropathic pain

February 21, 2018

A pioneering international study, carried out by the University of Granada, Harvard University, the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), the University of Florida, Laval University and the Jackson Laboratory has conducted an in-depth analysis of the molecular differences between the most common symptoms associated with neuropathic pain. The project may pave the way for the development of more effective painkillers for the treatment of this debilitating chronic condition, which afflicts approximately 500 million people throughout the world.

When an injury is incurred in the nervous system, this can give rise to a very specific condition known as neuropathic pain. The research study, conducted on mice, has examined the profile of the genetic changes that occur following these nerve injuries and aims to broaden our understanding of the mechanisms responsible for causing neuropathic pain.

Related Stories

When an individual suffers from this chronic condition, sensory stimuli such as temperature (especially cold sensations) and tactile sensations, which under normal circumstances do not generally cause pain, are interpreted by the nervous system as acutely painful. This abnormal response to stimuli is called allodynia.

Not all patients experience these painful symptoms with the same level of intensity, and some react more adversely than others to cold temperatures (cold allodynia) as opposed to tactile sensations (tactile allodynia), and vice versa.

This pioneering new study demonstrates that the causes of cold allodynia are exclusively neuronal in nature and that it is a direct response to the nerve injury, while tactile allodynia is the result of complex interactions between the immune system and the nervous system. Consequently, the diverse manifestations of neuropathic pain have different cellular origins and therefore patients suffering from cold or tactile allodynia may be in need of different therapeutic strategies to treat their specific conditions.

According to Dr. Enrique J. Cobos del Moral, a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Pharmacology of the UGR and one of the main researchers behind the project, "taking an in-depth look at the molecular differences between the most common symptoms associated with neuropathic pain could lead to the development of more effective painkillers to alleviate this type of pain, designed to treat the specific symptoms experienced by each patient".

Source:

https://canal.ugr.es/noticia/genetic-study-paves-way-new-neuropathic-pain-treatments/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New study explores connection between shift work and type 2 diabetes
International research collaboration finds genetic mutation linked to Crohn's disease
Scientists uncover genetic cause behind typhoid's antibiotic resistance
Study of men with inherited DNA repair mutations opens new therapeutic avenues in prostate cancer
Study reveals the link between genetic variations and major psychiatric disorders
New computational method helps narrow down genetic targets for autism diagnosis
Researchers uncover new details about function of enigmatic protein
Study shows connection between genetic variants for ADHD and educational attainment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

STReM stands for Super Time-Resolved Microscopy, and as STORM, PALM, and other methods are designed to improve spatial resolution of optical microscopy, we desire to improve the time resolution. STReM makes use of point spread function engineering to encode fast events into each camera frame.

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes

Lisa G. Lawson has over 25 years’ experience in supporting large and small pharmaceutical companies in contamination control, including cleaning and disinfection strategies, aseptic manufacturing and use of risk-based approaches to microbiological quality challenges

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists discover rare hypertension disease gene