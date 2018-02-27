Concerns raised about saline in intravenous fluid

By February 27, 2018

A new set of studies has explored the saline used in intravenous fluids in hospitals and found that they may not be as safe as earlier believed. These two large studies have found that the presently used concentration of saline leads to an increased risk of kidney damage and death and replacing them with an alternate fluid could reduce the deaths by 50,000 to 70,000 and reduce the number of kidney failures by 100,000 annually in the United States.

Image Credit: Thekopmylife / Shutterstock
Image Credit: Thekopmylife / Shutterstock

The studies were presented at the Society of Critical Care Medicine (SCCM) annual meeting this week. The studies were published in the latest issue of the journal New England Journal of Medicine.

Researchers explain that saline IV fluids are one of the most commonly used medications in healthcare to prevent dehydration, flush wounds, deliver IV medications, maintain dialysis and chemotherapy and maintain the blood pressure of the patients. These fluids are used in patients who cannot feed on their own and need essential nutrients. Saline IV fluids have been in use for over a century in the US. New evidence shows that saline or salt water at regulated osmolarity or concentration can cause damage to the kidneys especially when they are used in large amounts. Other fluids are saline along with other electrolytes such as potassium which are used in Europe and Australia.

The studies included over 28000 patients admitted at Vanderbilt University. They were given either plain saline or the balanced IV fluid. They noted that for every 100 patients who received the balanced fluid, there was one less death or kidney damage proving that it was safer than plain saline. Wesley Self, MD, an associate professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville explained that these saline fluids contain very high levels of sodium and chloride which are far more than what is present in blood. This may be the reason for the harm they cause he said.

Related Stories

For this study, Vanderbilt used saline and balanced fluids alternatively for a month each for a year in the emergency room and in the intensive care units at their set up. On every even numbered month they used saline and odd numbered months they used the balanced fluids such as Ringer’s lactate or Plasma-Lyte-A. These balanced fluids have less sodium than saline. All patients were followed up for 30 days to see how they did. Deaths and kidney damage was much less among those who received balanced fluids than saline. For example 7942 patients received balanced fluids and of these 1139 developed complications. On the other hand 7860 patients received saline and of these 1211 patients developed complications. The difference was of 1.1 percent. According to Self, this difference becomes large when millions and millions of patients are considered.

Study author Dr. Matthew Semler said that around 30 million hospitalizations are seen yearly in the US and use of this balanced fluid instead of saline can prevent tens or hundreds of thousands of deaths and kidney damage. Seeing the results of these studies, Vanderbilt hospital has now switched to balanced fluids from plain saline. Both types of fluids are similar in terms of costs and most manufacturers make both types. This means that the switch is inexpensive and easy. Two more similar studies in large populations are underway from Brazil and Australia that could provide deeper insights into this matter.

Source:

http://www.nejm.org/doi/abs/10.1056/NEJMoa1711586 and http://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa1711584

Posted in: Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Portable ultrasound can help better detect fluid in the lungs of patients with end-stage kidney disease
Bioactive compound limits collateral damage in the kidneys after heart attack
Kidney stones on the rise among Americans, finds study
Cancer initiation found to be similar across organs
Lithotripsy has revolutionized modern kidney stone management
Higher prevalence of kidney stones in Southern United States
Common ketone supplement may reduce blood sugar in diabetics, suggests study
Mayo Clinic study finds increase in kidney stone cases

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

STReM stands for Super Time-Resolved Microscopy, and as STORM, PALM, and other methods are designed to improve spatial resolution of optical microscopy, we desire to improve the time resolution. STReM makes use of point spread function engineering to encode fast events into each camera frame.

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes

Lisa G. Lawson has over 25 years’ experience in supporting large and small pharmaceutical companies in contamination control, including cleaning and disinfection strategies, aseptic manufacturing and use of risk-based approaches to microbiological quality challenges

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Beetroot may reduce kidney failure risk after heart x-ray, research reveals