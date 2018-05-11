Faster detection, treatment of anemia made possible with production of new portable diagnostic device

Faster detection and treatment for blood conditions such as anemia has come a step closer with the production of a new device in the UK for medical technology company Entia Ltd.

Aptus is the world’s first handheld, portable device capable of rapidly calculating hematocrit and hemoglobin levels from a fingerprick to quickly diagnose anemia in patients around the globe.

Developed in-house by Entia in London and supported with manufacturing by ITL Group, the product aims to make anemia simple to diagnose and quick to treat regardless of where people live or the level of healthcare they have access to.

The first instruments – manufactured at ITL’s UK base in Ashford, Kent have already been adopted for projects around the world and are driving a level of demand that will seem production increase throughout the year.

Tom Cole, CEO ITL Group, said:

It was great to celebrate with Entia this latest stage in the development of their new product, which we’ve been delighted to be able to support in a number of ways. Aptus is a great example of the kind of product that health professionals now demand; using the latest technology to deliver devices that are portable, intuitive and easy to use. It’s all about delivering better care for patients and this product is a perfect example of what the future holds. At ITL, at any one time we will have up to 30 products in manufacturing with volumes from a handful a year to thousands a month – and it is that experience that ensures we’ve stayed at the top of our game in this sector for over 40 years. The sheer variety of the projects we work on in a variety of industries from MedTech to aerospace puts the onus on us to have a team with the skills to deliver and I’m always proud of what our engineers and the wider team achieve for our clients.

Dr Toby Basey-Fisher, CEO Entia Ltd, said: