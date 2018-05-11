Faster detection, treatment of anemia made possible with production of new portable diagnostic device

May 11, 2018

Faster detection and treatment for blood conditions such as anemia has come a step closer with the production of a new device in the UK for medical technology company Entia Ltd.

Aptus is the world’s first handheld, portable device capable of rapidly calculating hematocrit and hemoglobin levels from a fingerprick to quickly diagnose anemia in patients around the globe.

Developed in-house by Entia in London and supported with manufacturing by ITL Group, the product aims to make anemia simple to diagnose and quick to treat regardless of where people live or the level of healthcare they have access to.

The first instruments – manufactured at ITL’s UK base in Ashford, Kent have already been adopted for projects around the world and are driving a level of demand that will seem production increase throughout the year.

Tom Cole, CEO ITL Group, said:

It was great to celebrate with Entia this latest stage in the development of their new product, which we’ve been delighted to be able to support in a number of ways.

Aptus is a great example of the kind of product that health professionals now demand; using the latest technology to deliver devices that are portable, intuitive and easy to use. It’s all about delivering better care for patients and this product is a perfect example of what the future holds.

At ITL, at any one time we will have up to 30 products in manufacturing with volumes from a handful a year to thousands a month – and it is that experience that ensures we’ve stayed at the top of our game in this sector for over 40 years.

The sheer variety of the projects we work on in a variety of industries from MedTech to aerospace puts the onus on us to have a team with the skills to deliver and I’m always proud of what our engineers and the wider team achieve for our clients.

Dr Toby Basey-Fisher, CEO Entia Ltd, said:

ITL is at the forefront of specialist medical device manufacturing. Their understanding, flexibility and support for early-stage companies has also made them exceptional partners to support our own growth. We look forward to continuing our work with ITL to accelerate the global impact of our products.

Source:

https://www.entia.co/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Very low carbohydrate diet may improve blood sugar control in type 1 diabetes
New partnership to evaluate effectiveness of diagnostic blood test for type 2 diabetes
Scientists imitate the Human Blood-retinal barrier on a microfluidic chip
Common ketone supplement may reduce blood sugar in diabetics, suggests study
Testing for alpha fetoprotein may improve early liver cancer detection, finds study
Using Cord Blood to Alleviate the Symptoms of Autism
Smart Cells releases first sample of cord blood to treat autism and parents' guide to ASD
Blood flow defies the laws of fluid dynamics

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Addressing Antimicrobial Resistance Through Industry

Antimicrobial resistance is currently one of the biggest health threats in the world. Gary Cohen and Steve Conly discuss the role of Becton, Dickinson & Co and other organizations in the private sector in combating the spread of resistance.

Addressing Antimicrobial Resistance Through Industry

Advances in Cell Lineage Analysis

Dr. Jan Phillip Junker discusses the applications of CRISPR-Cas9 in cell lineage analysis and the development of tomo-seq; a method to study the spatial organization of cells within whole organisms.

Advances in Cell Lineage Analysis
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers show how Spred1 molecule protects HSC homeostasis under diet-induced stress