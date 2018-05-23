Porvair Sciences offers wide range of reagent reservoirs for use with automated liquid handling systems

Available in 96- and 384-well configurations - Porvair Sciences reagent reservoirs are designed for simple integration into any automated liquid handling system.

Reagent reservoirs provide an economical way to divide up reagents and wash stations on the deck of automated liquid handling systems. Made to the ANSI/SLAS standard, Porvair reagent reservoirs can be used with most liquid handlers and are fully automation compatible. By placing more than one reagent or wash station in each position, the overall size of the automation platform can be reduced, saving valuable bench space. Moulded from high-purity polypropylene, each Porvair reservoir tray offers high resistance to heat, as well as to most organic solvents, acids and bases.

When pipetting precious reagent, it is advantageous to reduce the waste or dead volume in the reservoir. Incorporating a low plate profile and a novel 'pyramid bottom' design, Porvair reservoir trays provide easy access to all liquid contents, as well as ensuring a low reagent dead volume (down to <7ul) for 96- and 384-well filling applications.

With a choice of over 20 working configurations, as well as liquid volumes, an optimized reservoir plate is available to suit liquid handling applications using eight or 12-channel pipettes right through to 96- and 384-tip automated pipetting systems.