Porvair Sciences offers wide range of reagent reservoirs for use with automated liquid handling systems

May 23, 2018

Available in 96- and 384-well configurations - Porvair Sciences reagent reservoirs are designed for simple integration into any automated liquid handling system.

Reagent reservoirs provide an economical way to divide up reagents and wash stations on the deck of automated liquid handling systems. Made to the ANSI/SLAS standard, Porvair reagent reservoirs can be used with most liquid handlers and are fully automation compatible. By placing more than one reagent or wash station in each position, the overall size of the automation platform can be reduced, saving valuable bench space. Moulded from high-purity polypropylene, each Porvair reservoir tray offers high resistance to heat, as well as to most organic solvents, acids and bases.

Related Stories

When pipetting precious reagent, it is advantageous to reduce the waste or dead volume in the reservoir. Incorporating a low plate profile and a novel 'pyramid bottom' design, Porvair reservoir trays provide easy access to all liquid contents, as well as ensuring a low reagent dead volume (down to <7ul) for 96- and 384-well filling applications.

With a choice of over 20 working configurations, as well as liquid volumes, an optimized reservoir plate is available to suit liquid handling applications using eight or 12-channel pipettes right through to 96- and 384-tip automated pipetting systems.

Source:

https://www.porvair-sciences.com/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News | Automation & Sample Preparation

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Porvair Sciences provide optimised microplate products for drug discovery scientists
Porvair Sciences to showcase microplate and chromatography products at Analytica 2018
Porvair and Finneran appoint new OEM Business Development Manager for microplate product lines
Novel cell-based screening array reduces time and cost of drug discovery
Porvair and Suzhou Tianlong Bio to develop epigenetic analysis technologies
Porvair Sciences launches new ChIP-Seq library preparation kit
New black Porvair Krystal UV Quartz microplates for Circular Dichroism measurements
New guide for selecting optimum microplate closure and sealing devices

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Dr. Atilgan Yilmaz and his team have developed a method by which they can produce haploid human embryonic stem cells from oocytes. They combined this technique with CRISPR-Cas9 to generate an atlas of the genome, containing the functions of over 18,000 genes.

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors

Chi-En Lin won Metrohm’s Young Chemist of the Year award for his research into optimal biomarker frequencies, not just the novelty of the research but how it can be applied. Determining optimal biomarker frequencies for multimarker biosensors has wide ranging uses from rapid cancer screening methodologies, dry diagnostics, providing personalized medicine and helping to detect comorbidities before they become a problem.

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors

More Content from Porvair Sciences Limited

See all content from Porvair Sciences Limited
You might also like... ×
Porvair Sciences offers 96-well Multi-Tier Microplate System for high throughput chromatography