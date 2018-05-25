Unhappy combination of alcohol, anger, and aggressive behavior

May 25, 2018

It is well known that alcohol intoxication contributes to aggressive behaviors. However, the effects of alcohol on aggression can vary, depending on the person and situation. One characteristic that can influence whether a person engages in aggressive behaviors when intoxicated is "trait anger". Although most people may experience short-lasting outbursts of anger ("state anger") due to real or imagined actions or speech of another person in a social situation, people who have a high level of trait anger experience these outbursts more intensely, more often, and for a longer duration than people with low levels of trait anger. One situational factor that can influence whether a person engages in aggressive behaviors is the extent to which the interacting partner engages in cold and argumentative behavior toward the person. The current study used a model (Alcohol Myopia Model) to examine the influence of alcohol and trait and state anger on the relation between seeing the interacting partner as being cold and argumentative (called "perceived quarrelsomeness" by the authors) and a person's own cold and argumentative behavior (called "quarrelsome behavior") in social interactions.

Related Stories

Researchers asked 60 adult participants (31 men, 29 women) – recruited through newspaper advertisements – to record their daily social interactions for 20 days. Specifically, for each interaction, participants reported their perception of their interacting partner's quarrelsome behavior, their own anger and quarrelsome behavior, and the number of alcoholic drinks consumed up to three hours prior to the event.

Drinking increased the impact of perceived quarrelsomeness on quarrelsome behavior among individuals with high trait anger, compared to individuals with lower trait anger. Feeling angry when perceiving quarrelsomeness was in part responsible for greater quarrelsome behavior. However, when no alcohol was consumed, there was no such difference in quarrelsome responding to perceived quarrelsomeness between individuals with low and high levels of trait anger. The authors speculated that the experience of intense anger could reduce the ability of high trait-anger individuals to inhibit their aggressive behaviors when under the influence of alcohol. The authors also suggested that future studies collect information on the type of drink consumed, blood alcohol concentration, the time when drinking began and the total duration of the drinking period, and participants' weight, using objective rather than self-reported information to measure alcohol consumption.

Source:

http://www.rsoa.org/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Male fruit flies like sex and alcohol
Researchers lab-test molecule that may combat common cold virus
Alcohol damages microbiome in the mouth
Fat-controlling hormones increase metabolism in both exercise and cold
Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome: How HCP’s can Support Patients with Rare Diseases
Study explains anti-obesity effects of melatonin
Researchers discover how key brain receptor can function in hostile environment
Researchers discover key link between fat, immune cells and heat regulation

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Dr. Atilgan Yilmaz and his team have developed a method by which they can produce haploid human embryonic stem cells from oocytes. They combined this technique with CRISPR-Cas9 to generate an atlas of the genome, containing the functions of over 18,000 genes.

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors

Chi-En Lin won Metrohm’s Young Chemist of the Year award for his research into optimal biomarker frequencies, not just the novelty of the research but how it can be applied. Determining optimal biomarker frequencies for multimarker biosensors has wide ranging uses from rapid cancer screening methodologies, dry diagnostics, providing personalized medicine and helping to detect comorbidities before they become a problem.

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Incorporation of AI could transform cancer diagnosis in UK - PM May