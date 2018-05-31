UTSA scientists explore stuttering and develop new technology to optimize brain function

May 31, 2018

A team of researchers at The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) received a two-year, $387,000 grant, from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), to develop technology that will identify brain activity patterns that contribute to stuttering and use that technology to train people how to optimize brain functions.

Edward Golob, a psychology professor and principal investigator of the grant, is teaming up with Kay Robbins, a professor in the UTSA Department of Computer Science, Jeffrey Mock, an assistant professor of research at UTSA, and Farzan Irani, an assistant professor of communication disorders at Texas State University, to study persistent developmental stuttering (PDS).

Related Stories

According to the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, stuttering affects roughly three million Americans of all ages.

With this grant, the research team of professors and their doctoral and undergraduate students, will create brain-computer interface (BCI) technology with the goal to reduce how often participants stutter.

The study's participants will have sensors on their heads that are connected to a computer system. The sensors will read what the brain is doing in real-time and will be used to identify brain activity patterns associated with successful and stuttered speech in each person.

After identifying brain states associated with a participant's best performance, researchers train the brain to get into that state more often, with the hopes that their stuttering rate will be reduced.

"We are studying how to get the most out of the brain that you have," said Golob, whose research expertise includes cognitive neuroscience with a focus on perception, attention and memory in the auditory system. "This general approach could be developed into a powerful tool for rehabilitation and therapy for neurological and psychiatric disorders including stroke, Alzheimer's disease and traumatic brain injuries."

Source:

https://www.utsa.edu/today/2018/05/story/GolobGrant.html

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New drug-delivering nanoparticle could offer better way to treat brain tumors
Scientists identify neural circuit that gives rise to anxiety
New brain implant may help treat Parkinson's disease
Exercise alters brain's dopamine system to help treat addiction, study finds
Study investigates role played by brain in prosocial behavior
Early-life seizures prematurely switch on key brain synapses related to autism
New 3D brain organoid may hold potential in drug discovery, disease modeling
Study links 'sleep spindles' to memory reactivation

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Dr. Atilgan Yilmaz and his team have developed a method by which they can produce haploid human embryonic stem cells from oocytes. They combined this technique with CRISPR-Cas9 to generate an atlas of the genome, containing the functions of over 18,000 genes.

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors

Chi-En Lin won Metrohm’s Young Chemist of the Year award for his research into optimal biomarker frequencies, not just the novelty of the research but how it can be applied. Determining optimal biomarker frequencies for multimarker biosensors has wide ranging uses from rapid cancer screening methodologies, dry diagnostics, providing personalized medicine and helping to detect comorbidities before they become a problem.

Determining the Optimal Biomarker Frequency for Biosensors

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Defective energy production may explain why our brains are prone to age-related diseases