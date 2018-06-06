PENTAX Medical announces distribution agreement with CapsoVision for CapsoCam Plus capsule endoscopy products

PENTAX Medical, a healthcare industry leader in diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy solutions, announced today an exclusive distribution agreement with CapsoVision for their CapsoCam Plus® Capsule Endoscopy line of products.

Under the terms of the agreement, PENTAX of America, Inc. (PENTAX Medical) will serve as the exclusive U.S. sales agent of the CapsoCam Plus® System, including CapsoCloud and CapsoView.

The CapsoCam Plus System is a sophisticated, user-friendly capsule endoscopy solution that provides a full 360° image of the small bowel mucosa – the most comprehensive capsule endoscopy visualization available on the market. The CapsoCam’s cutting-edge 360° panoramic lateral view camera is designed to improve diagnostic confidence by overcoming the field of view limitations associated with end-facing cameras.

“Our commitment at PENTAX Medical is to provide our customers with solutions that help improve clinical outcomes and enhance the patient experience while more efficiently managing healthcare costs. The CapsoCam Plus capsule endoscopy system addresses all three,” said David Woods, President and CEO of PENTAX Medical, Americas, “We are excited about this collaboration and our ability to place this important innovation in the hands of the GI endoscopist.”

“With CapsoVision’s innovative capsule technology and PENTAX Medical’s vast sales resources, this is a tremendous opportunity to substantially grow our CapsoCam Plus and CapsoCloud business,” said Doug Atkinson, Vice President of U.S. and International Sales at CapsoVision. “Once PENTAX Medical customers see the advantages of CapsoCam Plus and CapsoCloud over other capsule endoscope systems clinically, operationally and financially, they will want to offer it to their patients with small bowel GI disorders.”

“One of the biggest advantages of CapsoCam Plus is the streamlined workflow,” said Dr. Ian Storch, Gastroenterologist at Gastroenterology Consultants of Long Island in New Hyde Park, NY. “I can use the capsules on any day and not worry whether my recorders are in use.”

After the exam is conducted, the capsule is collected, and the data is uploaded to the CapsoCloud Download Center and viewed by the physician using the CapsoView 3.4 diagnostic interface. CapsoCloud allows physicians to extract data from the CapsoCam Plus capsule without the need to process capsule after patient ingestion. The service is HIPAA-compliant, secure and gives physicians quick, easy access to patient exam data.

The CapsoCam Plus video capsule system is intended for the visualization of the small bowel mucosa in adults. It may be used as a tool in the detection of abnormalities of the small bowel.