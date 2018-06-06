PENTAX Medical announces distribution agreement with CapsoVision for CapsoCam Plus capsule endoscopy products

June 6, 2018

PENTAX Medical, a healthcare industry leader in diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy solutions, announced today an exclusive distribution agreement with CapsoVision for their CapsoCam Plus® Capsule Endoscopy line of products.

Under the terms of the agreement, PENTAX of America, Inc. (PENTAX Medical) will serve as the exclusive U.S. sales agent of the CapsoCam Plus® System, including CapsoCloud and CapsoView.

The CapsoCam Plus System is a sophisticated, user-friendly capsule endoscopy solution that provides a full 360° image of the small bowel mucosa – the most comprehensive capsule endoscopy visualization available on the market. The CapsoCam’s cutting-edge 360° panoramic lateral view camera is designed to improve diagnostic confidence by overcoming the field of view limitations associated with end-facing cameras.

Related Stories

“Our commitment at PENTAX Medical is to provide our customers with solutions that help improve clinical outcomes and enhance the patient experience while more efficiently managing healthcare costs. The CapsoCam Plus capsule endoscopy system addresses all three,” said David Woods, President and CEO of PENTAX Medical, Americas, “We are excited about this collaboration and our ability to place this important innovation in the hands of the GI endoscopist.”

“With CapsoVision’s innovative capsule technology and PENTAX Medical’s vast sales resources, this is a tremendous opportunity to substantially grow our CapsoCam Plus and CapsoCloud business,” said Doug Atkinson, Vice President of U.S. and International Sales at CapsoVision. “Once PENTAX Medical customers see the advantages of CapsoCam Plus and CapsoCloud over other capsule endoscope systems clinically, operationally and financially, they will want to offer it to their patients with small bowel GI disorders.”

“One of the biggest advantages of CapsoCam Plus is the streamlined workflow,” said Dr. Ian Storch, Gastroenterologist at Gastroenterology Consultants of Long Island in New Hyde Park, NY. “I can use the capsules on any day and not worry whether my recorders are in use.”

After the exam is conducted, the capsule is collected, and the data is uploaded to the CapsoCloud Download Center and viewed by the physician using the CapsoView 3.4 diagnostic interface. CapsoCloud allows physicians to extract data from the CapsoCam Plus capsule without the need to process capsule after patient ingestion. The service is HIPAA-compliant, secure and gives physicians quick, easy access to patient exam data.

The CapsoCam Plus video capsule system is intended for the visualization of the small bowel mucosa in adults. It may be used as a tool in the detection of abnormalities of the small bowel.

Source:

https://www.pentaxmedical.com/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

PENTAX Medical releases newest version of image management software for endoscopy units
PENTAX Medical, Hitachi Medical Systems renew partnership in the area of endoscopic ultrasound
Cancer detection programme using PENTAX Medical equipment achieves remarkable results
PENTAX Medical enters into agreement with Avantis Medical Systems to distribute Third Eye Panoramic device in the U. S.
New PENTAX Medical i10 Series HD+ Endoscopes to be launched at ACG 2014
PENTAX Medical to support distribution of SMART's G-EYE technology across the EMEA market
HCSA Annual Conference sponsored by PENTAX Medical to focus on new health procurement strategy
Remaining Pentax Italia shares acquired by Pentax GmbH

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Discovering Antibodies with Universal Specificity

Professor Hedda Wardemann discusses our current knowledge of antibody specificity and how her research team are challenging this, through the discovery of anti-bacterial antibodies with universal specificity.

Discovering Antibodies with Universal Specificity

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Dr. Atilgan Yilmaz and his team have developed a method by which they can produce haploid human embryonic stem cells from oocytes. They combined this technique with CRISPR-Cas9 to generate an atlas of the genome, containing the functions of over 18,000 genes.

Mapping the Genes Responsible for Pluripotency

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Spire Leeds Hospital invests £200,000 in PENTAX Medical’s HD+ endoscopes