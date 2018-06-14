Innarah launches new rechargeable electronic skin care device which works on Radio Frequency

June 14, 2018

Today the discoverer of Anti-Aging effects of fruit acids (Alpha Hydroxy Acids) Patent # US5153230A has announced the introduction of a new rechargeable electronic skin care device MURSAL®RF which works on Radio Frequency.

Innarah® is not new to the inventions.

The company created the first ever formulated Skin Care Products that work with the Skin Immune System.

The company claims that the device is like a skin exerciser. It brings blood to the skin.

MURSAL®RF has five modes.
1- Cleans
2- Moisturizes
3- EMS Mode-Gives a warm massage to the skin including neck and shoulders.
4- Red light; it bring soothing effects, repairs cells, tightens the skin, shrinks pores and wrinkles. Removes the double chin, regenerates collagen cells to increase skin elasticity and gives whitening effects to the skin.
5- Blue Red Cool light shrinks and tightens pores and gives glow to the skin.

The company claims that results can be seen in 30 days.

The company has introduced a unique technology known as biofermentation and perfected its fermented, anti-aging formulas and signature VenoDefense collection, which replicates the effects of snake venom using a botanical base with cutting-edge ingredients.

Mr. Manzoor Jaffery, the inventor of the technology, says that the process is actually different from other product formulations where the trick is their "blending" process. The result is a much more powerful cream.

The ingredients are powerful, just like raw food. It helps with the skin's own immune system.

Mr. Jaffery explained the science behind the process. Because the skin is the largest organ in the body and is the first line of defense in the immune system, it's imperative to help protect it. The skin rejects the foreign touching objects. But as Innarah's products are fermented, skin considers them as food and absorbs them.

