Risk factors associated with emergency presentations following malignant skin cancer

Background and objectives

Emergency department (ED) presentations are associated with higher cancer mortality. This study aimed to investigate the prevalence, frequency, and risk factors in Australian patients diagnosed with malignant skin cancers.

Methods

This data-linkage cohort study examined adult patients presenting to the ED at the Royal Melbourne and Western Health hospitals within 12 months of a malignant skin cancer diagnosis. Multivariable logistic and Poisson regressions were used to analyze factors influencing the prevalence and frequency of ED presentations.

Results

A total of 3,873 patients were diagnosed with skin malignancies between 2010 and 2018, of which 631 were diagnosed with melanoma. The prevalence of ED presentation was 29%, representing 2,119 episodes of care (median: 0; range: 0–14). Risk factors for a higher prevalence and frequency included: age ≥75 years (odds ratio (OR) = 1.78 [95% confidence interval 1.47–2.15]; incidence risk ratio (IRR) = 1.52 [1.35–1.70]); male (OR = 1.17 [1.01–1.36]; IRR = 1.23 [1.12–1.35]); socioeconomic status levels of 0–30% (OR = 1.59 [1.24–2.03]; IRR = 1.69 [1.45–1.96]) and 71–100% (OR = 1.30 [1.07–1.58]; IRR = 1.27 [1.12–1.45]); preferred language other than English (OR = 1.47 [1.17–1.84]; IRR = 1.49 [1.32–1.69]); and experience with any systemic therapy or radiotherapy (OR = 3.77 [2.12–6.71]; IRR = 2.36 [1.82–3.05]). Age < 65 years was protective (OR = 0.72 [0.59–0.89]; IRR = 0.78 [0.68–0.90]). Other preferred languages and cancer treatment experience were also risk factors in the sub-cohort with melanoma.

Conclusions

This study provides the first prevalence and frequency data on post-diagnosis ED presentations in patients with skin malignancies, including melanoma. Notably, male patients, those of older age, individuals with both lower and higher SES levels, those primarily speaking a language other than English, and those undergoing systemic therapy or radiotherapy, had a higher risk of ED presentation within 12 months after their skin cancer diagnosis.