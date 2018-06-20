Quick adoption of new diagnostic tests could help NHS to save nearly £7 billion

June 20, 2018

Research commissioned by Innovate UK and the British In Vitro Diagnostics Association (BIVDA) reveals that the NHS could save over £6.9 billion in five years through quick adoption of new diagnostic tests as they come onto the market. In turn, these savings could help tackle the annual NHS shortfall, widely expected to reach £20 billion by 2022.

Patients would benefit from three new tests - for heart attack, pre-eclampsia and inflammatory bowel disease - by reducing unnecessary procedures and medication while delivering significant NHS savings.

At the moment, the tests are used in only a handful of clinics and hospitals, although many health experts predict they would save huge sums if used more widely.

Doris-Ann Williams, BIVDA's Chief Executive, said:

Whilst the shakeup of NHS services and funding so often takes the headlines, simply making the most of the tests we already have would result in dramatic savings."

Related Stories

The report calls on healthcare leaders and policy makers to reassess how these three high-impact examples, along with many other diagnostic technologies available now, could be better deployed within the NHS.

Innovate UK is currently delivering the “From Data to Early Diagnostics and Precision Medicine” Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund (ISCF), investing in new technologies which diagnose disease earlier and reduce patient suffering.

Dr Kath Mackay, Innovate UK Interim Director for Ageing Society, Health & Nutrition, said:

There are so many innovative diagnostic tests on the market and in development. It's important for all stakeholders that we take every opportunity to rapidly adopt tests which show cost savings and benefit to patients."

Source:

https://www.bivda.org.uk/News-Events/BIVDA-Press-Releases/ArticleID/152/NHS-could-save-nearly-%C2%A37-billion-through-quick-adoption-of-new-diagnostic-techniques

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New research hub set to transform Australia’s medical technology sector
Research investigates how the brain adapts the body’s movements to avoid pain after injury
SP Scientific offers versatile Genesis lyophilizer for research, development or small-scale applications
AMSBIO introduces new isogenic cell lines for cancer research
Health and diagnostics to soon be digitalized with advent of AI
New mosquito automated liquid handling system hastens research into protein-based therapeutics
Scientists create universal assembly method to enhance cancer therapy and diagnostics
Improving the quality of biomedical research samples

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Zika Virus: What Does the Future Hold?

Following the Zika virus epidemic that swept across Brazil between 2015-2016, Dr. Julia Clarke and her team begun working to establish the long-term effects of Zika, and recently discovered that TNF-a inhibitors can be used to prevent microencephaly.

Zika Virus: What Does the Future Hold?

Investigating Enamel Nanostructure with Nanoindentation

In this interview, Dr S. Amini, post-doctoral researcher at the Max Planck Institute of Colloids and Interface, talks to AZoM about his work involving the structural properties and mechanical responses of teeth enamel.

Investigating Enamel Nanostructure with Nanoindentation

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
ANU research could help find life in Mars and other planets