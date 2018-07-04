OGT announces direct sales and support services in Europe

Customers to benefit from Sysmex’s extensive operational footprint

Oxford Gene Technology (OGT), The Molecular Genetics Company, has announced that it is now directly selling Cytocell Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH) products through several established affiliates of Sysmex Corporation in Europe following its acquisition last year. The move is a testament to the ongoing successful integration of the two companies and commitment to combine efforts to support and serve end users. Cytocell customers in Poland, Czechia, and Slovakia began benefiting from Sysmex’s established sales and support infrastructure on 1st May,with customers in France, Belgium, Switzerland, and Luxembourg joining them on 1st July, 2018.

As one of the top 10 IVD companies worldwide, Sysmex is well-respected and established in the field of hematology and urinalysis and has a growing focus on life sciences, pathology and personalized medicine.OGT’s Cytocell brand offers the widest range of high-quality, reliable, and cost-effective FISH probes on the market. Cytocell is well known for its comprehensive range, exceptional customer support, service, and expertise. Since the acquisition of OGT by Sysmex last year, the companies have been working hard to develop both commercial and product synergies across their portfolios with a strong focus on growth in molecular diagnostics. OGT is also collaborating with Sysmex to develop an automated FISH testing system, combining OGT’s FISH reagent expertise with Sysmex’s instrumentation technology.

Spencer Howell, Executive VP Sales at OGT, commented:

We’re delighted that our Cytocell customers can now access the benefits of the excellent Sysmex sales and support services in Europe. Sysmex is committed to growing our Cytocell portfolio with new products and by combining its expertise in instrumentation with ours in FISH probe design. Providing our products through the large, experienced, Sysmex sales network and excellent support infrastructure will enable us to grow the business in new areas—namely molecular diagnostics—to provide even more innovative products and solutions for our customers”

OGT anticipates it will also sell its CytoSure™ microarray and SureSeq™next generation sequencing (NGS) product portfolio through Sysmex in the near future.