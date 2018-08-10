OGT announces launch of updated SureSeq Interpret NGS analysis software

Powerful, flexible and easy-to-use analysis solution gets the most out of NGS data

Oxford Gene Technology (OGT), The Molecular Genetics Company, has announced the launch of the eagerly-anticipated update to its SureSeq™ Interpret software, included with purchases of SureSeq NGS panels. Designed to help researchers effortlessly translate cumbersome NGS data into meaningful results, OGT has leveraged its renowned bioinformatics expertise to develop the new, significantly enhanced software in response to customer needs. The company, well known for its popular and highly-regarded CytoSure™ Interpret microarray analysis software, will with SureSeq Interpret, deliver an easy-to-use, accurate and precise NGS analysis solution that offers extensive flexibility to meet individual laboratory requirements.

SureSeq Interpret has been designed to be used with SureSeq NGS panels, facilitating analysis and visualization of a wide range of mutation types and structural variants. Working in tandem with OGT’s expert panel design and hybridization-based approach that delivers unparalleled coverage uniformity in sequencing reactions, SureSeq Interpret is integral to enabling low-frequency variants to be detected confidently and consistently.

Powerful and easy-to-use, the software rapidly processes sequencing data and delivers accurate mutation calling with 100% sensitivity and 99.9% specificity at >1% variant allele frequency (VAF). SureSeq Interpret reliably identifies single nucleotide variants (SNVs) and Indels as well as structural variants such as copy number variants (CNVs) and internal tandem duplications (ITDs) - meaning that researchers can rely on the software for all their mutation detection and analysis needs.

Beta triallist Joshua Landreth, Molecular Laboratory Supervisor at Genetic Associates Inc, observed:

The software provided quick and reliable alignment and variant analysis to interpret results from our core MPN sequencing."

A comprehensive filtering framework enables analysis workflows to be standardized and allows variant filtering to be overlaid to meet analytical criteria. Extensive customization options enable researchers to easily tailor variant and batch reports and database links to meet the exact needs of the laboratory. Flexibility and ease of use is integral to the design, and features accessibility via a stand-alone computer, laboratory server or other web-enabled devices. Finally, security and control have also been well-provisioned for, with a built-in ability to log and track user activity and standardize analysis protocols via multiple access permission levels.

Dave Cook, Senior Product Manager at OGT, commented: