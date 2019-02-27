OGT announces expansion of Cytocell operations in the UK

Sysmex demonstrates confidence and investment in OGT and the United Kingdom

Oxford Gene Technology (OGT), The Molecular Genetics Company, has announced that it is expanding its Cytocell® operations with a move to a new facility in Cambridge, UK. Cytocell, OGT’s fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) probe brand, will be moving into the significantly larger facility on the prestigious Cambridge Science Park, due to expansion of the organization, current sales volumes and predicted sales growth. In addition to investing in OGT by expanding Cytocell’s operational footprint, OGT’s parent company, Sysmex, is demonstrating its confidence in the UK by establishing the new premises.

OGT’s Cytocell brand provides the largest range of high-quality, reliable, and cost-effective FISH probes on the market and is well known for its comprehensive range, exceptional customer support, service and expertise. Over recent months, OGT has been expanding the direct sales of Cytocell products in Europe and Asia. Staff numbers across the organization are increasing and a larger space is needed for manufacturing and logistics facilities to match the increased volume of product manufacture and shipment. The new facility will have approximately three times the floor space of the current premises and capabilities to deliver a significant increase in output as the business continues to grow. OGT also plans to create a training and demonstration facility in the new premises to host its customers.

John Anson, CEO of OGT commented:

We’re delighted to announce the investment in, and expansion of, our Cytocell operations by Sysmex. Sysmex is committed to growing our business and aligning our commercial synergies. In addition, Sysmex is demonstrating its confidence in the UK’s strong traditional base in Life Sciences. Our ever-growing cooperation with Sysmex delivers the benefits of being part of a larger organization to our customers, providing them with enhanced services and support."

In addition to investing in OGT’s Cytocell brand, Sysmex is considering creating a global R&D facility at the premises to evaluate new technologies and pursue collaborations with key opinion leaders, resulting in delivery of innovative new products to the market.

Kenji Tsujimoto Executive Vice President of Technology Strategy at Sysmex Corp. added:

Our acquisition of OGT has been, and continues to be, extremely successful. We are very much aligned in our goals and our synergies make for an excellent collaboration. This significant investment in the company is testament to our confidence and desire to further develop OGT’s brands alongside our portfolios".

OGT anticipates the new facility to be fully operational by May 2019.