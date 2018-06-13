OGT increases NGS cancer panel content to provide more flexibility for customization

Increased content provides even more flexibility for customization

Oxford Gene Technology (OGT), The Molecular Genetics Company, has expanded its SureSeq myPanel™ NGS Custom Cancer Panel content - now covering 120 fully optimized cancer related genes. The expanded content gives researchers even more freedom to customize their sequencing experiments, enabling focus on regions of interest, saving time and cost. As well as proactive updates, this expansion is in part thanks to OGT’s responsiveness to customer requests to which the company has created, optimized and validated new content and added it to the portfolio.

OGT’s expert-curated, solid tumor and hematology custom panel content enables users to sequence only the genes and regions relevant to their cancer research - increasing throughput and saving on sequencing reagents. The rigorously pre-optimized panel content facilitates the development of robust NGS assays, whether these are working with challenging sample types, such as FFPE tissue, or on difficult to sequence genes, either due to their high GC content or areas of the genome repetitive by nature, such as internal tandem duplications.

OGT’s unique panel design and advanced hybridization-based target enrichment delivers unparalleled coverage uniformity. This enables the consistent and confident detection of low frequency variants while simultaneously minimizing the need for supplementary fill-in with Sanger sequencing.

Researchers can select content from a wide range of available NGS panel content available for solid tumors covering breast cancer, colorectal cancer, glioma, lung cancer, melanoma, ovarian cancer, prostate cancer, and sarcoma. For hematology malignancies, the panel content covers Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML), Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia (CLL), Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia (CML), Myeloproliferative Neoplasm (MPN), Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) and Myeloid Malignancies.

In addition to the expanded content, OGT has completed successful beta trials of the latest version of the SureSeq Interpret™ software, an NGS data analysis pipeline that will be provided free with SureSeq panels. With this software—the NGS counterpart of OGT’s popular CytoSure Interpret™ microarray software—OGT aims to support its NGS panel users with an easy-to-use and improved, modular pipeline, database and user interface with multiple deployment options, dynamic filtering and a customisable reporting structure for simple NGS data processing and interpretation.

