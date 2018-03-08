OGT launches new, easy-to-use Cytocell FISH probes website

New website makes it easier to access expert FISH advice

Oxford Gene Technology (OGT), The Molecular Genetics Company, has launched a new version of its Cytocell® fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) probes website - designed to provide a wealth of information and advice, offer refined functionality, and be easy-to-use. Cytocell is well known for its complete and comprehensive range of FISH probes, exceptional customer support, service and expertise. In the spirit of sharing this expertise and knowledge, OGT has redeveloped the website to increase accessibility to the brand’s know-how.

Taking on board feedback from customers requesting a visual search aid, OGT has created an interactive chromosome search tool designed to be familiar to cytogeneticists and facilitate the quick and easy identification of appropriate probes. The tool provides a visual representation of the chromosome using the ISCN (International System for Human Cytogenetic Nomenclature) G-banding end users are familiar with, and uniquely, enables scrolling over the chromosome bands to pinpoint the location to be targeted by a probe. The new website also includes a redesigned probe search function, allowing users to quickly locate probes by conducting a free text search or by filtering using a comprehensive set of probe filter options. New product pages make it easy to access an increased number of resources and simpler to request samples and quotes.

A re-vamped support section includes Cytocell’s popular FISH ‘n’ Tips area, a collection of tips from Cytocell experts—soon to be opened up for contributions from end users—enabling the sharing of knowledge and best practice within the FISH community. The site now also features instructional video content including a detailed protocol video for pre-treatment of formalin fixed, paraffin embedded samples prior to FISH - a notoriously difficult step in the process. In addition, the quick-to-access FAQ section has expanded and features question grouping by stage of the FISH process to make relevant information easy to locate.

Emma Shipstone, EVP Marketing at OGT commented: