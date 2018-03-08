OGT launches new, easy-to-use Cytocell FISH probes website

March 8, 2018

New website makes it easier to access expert FISH advice

Oxford Gene Technology (OGT), The Molecular Genetics Company, has launched a new version of its Cytocell® fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) probes website - designed to provide a wealth of information and advice, offer refined functionality, and be easy-to-use. Cytocell is well known for its complete and comprehensive range of FISH probes, exceptional customer support, service and expertise. In the spirit of sharing this expertise and knowledge, OGT has redeveloped the website to increase accessibility to the brand’s know-how.

Taking on board feedback from customers requesting a visual search aid, OGT has created an interactive chromosome search tool designed to be familiar to cytogeneticists and facilitate the quick and easy identification of appropriate probes. The tool provides a visual representation of the chromosome using the ISCN (International System for Human Cytogenetic Nomenclature) G-banding end users are familiar with, and uniquely, enables scrolling over the chromosome bands to pinpoint the location to be targeted by a probe. The new website also includes a redesigned probe search function, allowing users to quickly locate probes by conducting a free text search or by filtering using a comprehensive set of probe filter options. New product pages make it easy to access an increased number of resources and simpler to request samples and quotes.

Related Stories

A re-vamped support section includes Cytocell’s popular FISH ‘n’ Tips area, a collection of tips from Cytocell experts—soon to be opened up for contributions from end users—enabling the sharing of knowledge and best practice within the FISH community. The site now also features instructional video content including a detailed protocol video for pre-treatment of formalin fixed, paraffin embedded samples prior to FISH - a notoriously difficult step in the process. In addition, the quick-to-access FAQ section has expanded and features question grouping by stage of the FISH process to make relevant information easy to locate.

Emma Shipstone, EVP Marketing at OGT commented:

Our Cytocell brand is already very well known for the excellent level of knowledge and support we provide customers. We wanted to expand the global reach of this to enable customers even easier access - providing them with expertise and information online, and at their fingertips, 24/7. The new website is all about providing more of our support in a quick, easy and accessible fashion. We’ve listened to what our customers have been telling us and the feedback we’re getting from the new site has been enormously positive.

Source:

https://www.ogt.com/news_events/news/1720_ogt_enhances_customer_experience_with_new_cytocell_website

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News | Fluorescence

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

OGT workshop to focus on using latest genomic technologies for accelerating cancer research
Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories licenses SNP probe technology from OGT
New test could identify resistant tuberculosis faster
UCL-led team develops new technique to find resistant TB faster
Oxford Gene Technology launches Cytocell FISH probe for bladder cancer
OGT study explores successful adoption of CytoSure ISCA array at Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust
OGT launches new arrays for developmental disorders at ESHG
New whitepaper describes benefits of using OGT’s CytoSure Medical Research Exome Array in genetic research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

STReM stands for Super Time-Resolved Microscopy, and as STORM, PALM, and other methods are designed to improve spatial resolution of optical microscopy, we desire to improve the time resolution. STReM makes use of point spread function engineering to encode fast events into each camera frame.

Resolving Interfacial Protein Dynamics by STReM

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes

Lisa G. Lawson has over 25 years’ experience in supporting large and small pharmaceutical companies in contamination control, including cleaning and disinfection strategies, aseptic manufacturing and use of risk-based approaches to microbiological quality challenges

Manage Your Risk: Monitoring the Environment of Aseptic Processes

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
OGT launches new CytoSure Constitutional v3 +LOH array for genetic analysis of developmental disorders