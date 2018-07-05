Cardiac Science provides five Powerheart G5 AEDs to Cristo Rey Jesuit Atlanta High School

July 5, 2018

Cardiac Science announced its donation of five Powerheart® G5 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to furnish Cristo Rey Jesuit Atlanta High School’s new facilities at 222 Piedmont Avenue.

The Powerheart G5 is the first AED to combine automatic shock delivery, dual-language rescue prompting, variable escalating energy, and rapid shock times. The device enables first-time users as well as professional rescuers to respond to a sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) incident.

Related Stories

“The safety of Cristo Rey Atlanta students and staff is always our top priority,” said Bill Garrett, the school’ s president. “We are grateful to Cardiac Science for their thoughtfulness and generosity. The Powerheart G5 AED is a good product that can be life-saving. They’re fully automatic and easy to use in case of an emergency.”

“Powerheart AEDs are designed to make it as easy as possible to come to the aid of a sudden cardiac arrest victim,” said Ed Kennedy, Vice-President, Americas, Cardiac Science. “We are thrilled Cristo Rey Atlanta will be using Powerheart G5 AEDs to help protect people in their building.”

The Cristo Rey Atlanta joins several schools throughout the country using Powerheart AEDs to help protect students, staff and visitors from the threat of sudden cardiac arrest.

Source:

https://www.cardiacscience.com/cardiac-science-donates-5-powerheart-g5-aeds-cristo-rey-jesuit-atlanta-high-school/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Achieving the WHO’s Global Action Plan for Dementia

One year on from the WHO's Global Action Plan for Dementia, Dr. Matthew Norton from Alzheimer's Research UK discusses the steps that have been taken so far, and whether we are likely to meet the 2025 target.

Achieving the WHO’s Global Action Plan for Dementia

Studying The Effects of Microgravity on Muscle Mass

Studying the effects of gravity on muscle cells can give us an insight into muscle wastage diseases, and potentially guide the development of new therapies. Professor Louis Yuge discusses his research and the cellular changes that occur in response to microgravity.

Studying The Effects of Microgravity on Muscle Mass
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Boston Public Schools to purchase Cardiac Science Powerheart G5 AEDs