Cardiac Science provides five Powerheart G5 AEDs to Cristo Rey Jesuit Atlanta High School

Cardiac Science announced its donation of five Powerheart® G5 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to furnish Cristo Rey Jesuit Atlanta High School’s new facilities at 222 Piedmont Avenue.

The Powerheart G5 is the first AED to combine automatic shock delivery, dual-language rescue prompting, variable escalating energy, and rapid shock times. The device enables first-time users as well as professional rescuers to respond to a sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) incident.

“The safety of Cristo Rey Atlanta students and staff is always our top priority,” said Bill Garrett, the school’ s president. “We are grateful to Cardiac Science for their thoughtfulness and generosity. The Powerheart G5 AED is a good product that can be life-saving. They’re fully automatic and easy to use in case of an emergency.”

“Powerheart AEDs are designed to make it as easy as possible to come to the aid of a sudden cardiac arrest victim,” said Ed Kennedy, Vice-President, Americas, Cardiac Science. “We are thrilled Cristo Rey Atlanta will be using Powerheart G5 AEDs to help protect people in their building.”

The Cristo Rey Atlanta joins several schools throughout the country using Powerheart AEDs to help protect students, staff and visitors from the threat of sudden cardiac arrest.