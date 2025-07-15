Even grave errors at rehab hospitals go unpenalized and undisclosed

Rehab hospitals that help people recover from major surgeries and injuries have become a highly lucrative slice of the health care business. But federal data and inspection reports show that some run by the dominant company, Encompass Health Corp., and other for-profit corporations have had rare but serious incidents of patient harm and perform below average on two key safety measures tracked by Medicare.

Yet even when inspections reveal grave cases of injury, federal health officials do not inform consumers or impose fines the way they do for nursing homes. And Medicare doesn't provide easy-to-understand five-star ratings as it does for general hospitals.

In the most serious problems documented by regulators, rehab hospital errors involved patient deaths.

In Encompass Health's hospital in Huntington, West Virginia, Elizabeth VanBibber, 73, was fatally poisoned by a carbon monoxide leak during construction at the facility.

At its hospital in Jackson, Tennessee, a patient, 68, was found dead overnight, lying on the floor in a "pool of blood" after an alarm that was supposed to alert nurses that he had gotten out of bed had been turned off.

In its hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, a nurse gave Frederick Roufs, 73, the wrong drug, one of 26 medication errors the hospital made over six months. He died two days later at another hospital.

"I can still see Fred laying in the bed as they shut each little machine off," said his widow, Susan Roufs. "They clicked four of them, and then the love of my life was gone."

Encompass, which owns 168 hospitals and admitted 248,000 patients last year, has led the transformation of this niche industry. In 2023, stand-alone for-profit medical rehabilitation hospitals overtook nonprofits as the places where the majority of annual patient admissions occur, a KFF Health News and New York Times analysis found. A third of all admissions were to Encompass hospitals. Such facilities are required to provide three hours of therapy a day, five days a week.

Across the nation, there are now nearly 400 stand-alone rehab hospitals, the bulk of which are for-profit. These hospitals collectively generate profits of 10%, more than general hospitals, which earn about 6%, and far more than skilled nursing homes, which make less than 0.5%, according to the most recent data from the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission, an independent congressional agency.

At the same time, the number of small, specialized units within acute care hospitals — where most rehab used to be provided — has dwindled. There are now around 800 of those, and most are nonprofits.

In its latest annual report, Encompass, which is publicly traded, reported an 11% net profit in 2024, earning $597 million last year on revenues of $5.4 billion.

Federal data on the performance of about 1,100 of the rehab facilities show Encompass tends to be better at helping most patients return home and remain there. In a two-year period ending in September 2023, Medicare rated 233 rehab facilities as performing better than the national rate for this major metric, called "discharge to community." Most rehabs with better community discharge rates are for-profit, and Encompass owns 79 of them.

But data from Medicare also reveals Encompass owns many of the rehabs with worse rates of potentially preventable, unplanned readmissions to general hospitals. Medicare evaluates how often patients are rehospitalized for conditions that might have been averted with proper care, including infections, bedsores, dehydration, and kidney failures.

Encompass accounts for about 1 in 7 rehab facilities nationally, but owned 34 of the 41 inpatient rehab facilities that Medicare rated as having statistically significantly worse rates of potentially preventable readmissions for discharged patients. (Overall, rates of readmission after discharge ranged from 7% to 12%, with a median of 9%.)

And it owned 28 of the 87 rehab facilities — 65 of which were for-profit — that had worse rates of potentially preventable readmissions to general hospitals during patient stays. (The median for these kinds of readmissions was 5%, and rates for individual rehabs ranged from 3% to 9%.)

Patrick Darby, the executive vice president and general counsel of Encompass, strongly defended the company's record in written responses to questions. He dismissed Medicare's readmissions ratings of "better," "worse," and "no different than the national rate" as "a crude scoring measure" and said "performance is so similar across the board." He called the violations found during health inspections "rare occurrences" that "do not support an inference of widespread quality concerns."

"The simplest and most accurate reason for EHC's success is that our hospitals provide superior care to patients," he said, referring to Encompass by its corporate initials.

Chih-Ying Li, an associate professor of occupational therapy at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston School of Health Professions, said in an interview that a research study she conducted found the profit status of a rehab facility was the only characteristic associated with higher unplanned readmissions.

"The finding is pretty robust," she said. "It's not like huge, huge differences, but there are differences."

Alarming mistakes

VanBibber was admitted to Encompass' Huntington hospital in 2021 for therapy to strengthen her lungs. At the time, the hospital was undergoing a $3 million expansion, and state regulators had warned the company that areas of the hospital occupied by patients had to be isolated from the construction "using airtight barriers," according to a health inspection report.

In her room, which was about 66 feet from the construction zone, she began having trouble breathing, the report said. When she told the staff, they ignored her and shut her door, according to a lawsuit brought by her estate. Staff members eventually noticed that she was "lethargic and gasping for air," and called 911.

When the emergency medical squad arrived, the carbon monoxide detectors they wore sounded. By that time, VanBibber's blood oxygen levels were dangerously low, the inspection report said. She died three days later from respiratory failure and carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the inspection report and the lawsuit. A plumber had been using a gas-powered saw in the construction area, but there were no carbon monoxide detectors in the hallways, the report said.

In court papers, Encompass and its construction contractors denied negligence for VanBibber's death. The case is pending.

Inspectors determined Encompass failed to maintain a safe environment for all patients during construction and didn't properly evaluate other patients for signs of poisoning, the report said.

Since 2021, the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or CMS, which oversees health inspections, has found that 10 Encompass hospitals, including the one that cared for VanBibber, had immediate jeopardy violations, federal records show. Such violations — like the ones that Medicare also found in connection with the deaths of Roufs and the patient who fell after leaving his bed — mean a hospital's failure to comply with federal rules has put patients at risk for serious injury, serious harm, serious impairment, or death.

Darby, the general counsel for Encompass, said the company regretted any clinical problems and had promptly addressed all such findings to the satisfaction of inspectors. He said Encompass that has an "excellent compliance record," including superior results from its accreditation agency, and that its overall number of health citations was tiny given how many hospitals Encompass owns and how many patients it treats.

Six other corporate-operated for-profit hospitals were also cited, while none of the 31 stand-alone nonprofit rehab hospitals received such violations from 2021 to 2024. (Inspection reports for general hospitals do not systematically specify in which part of the building a violation occurred, so rehab unit violations cannot be identified.)

An alert called a bed alarm was at the root of immediate jeopardies at Encompass hospitals in Morgantown, West Virginia, and Jackson, Tennessee. The devices are pressure- and motion-sensitive and emit a sound and display a light to alert staff members that someone at a high risk of falls has left his or her bed.

In its Morgantown hospital, a nurse technician discovered a patient face down on the floor with a large gash on her head after a defective alarm did not go off, an inspection report said. After she died, the nurse told inspectors: "We are having a lot of problems with the bed alarms."

Medicare is not authorized by law to fine rehab hospitals for safety rule violations, even ones involving deaths uncovered during inspections, as it has done with nearly 8,000 nursing homes during the last three years, imposing average fines of about $28,000.

The only option is to entirely cut off a rehab hospital's reimbursement for all services by Medicare and Medicaid, which cover most patients. That step would most likely put it out of business and is almost never used because of its draconian consequences.

"Termination is typically a last resort after working with the provider to come back into compliance," Catherine Howden, a CMS spokesperson, said in an email.

As a result, because there's no graduated penalty, even the most serious — and rare — immediate jeopardy violations effectively carry no punishments so long as the hospital puts steps in place to avert future problems.

"Only having a nuclear weapon has really hurt patient safety," said Michael Millenson, a medical quality advocate.

One immediate jeopardy incident did result in a punishment, but only because the hospital was in California, which allows its health department to issue penalties. Encompass' Bakersfield hospital paid a $75,000 fine last year for failing to control the blood sugar of a patient who died after her heart stopped.

Rapid growth and a troubled history

Encompass has accelerated its expansion in recent years and now operates in 38 states and Puerto Rico. It plans to open 17 more hospitals in Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah by the end of 2027, according to its latest report.

It frequently moves into new markets by persuading local nonprofit hospitals to shutter their rehab units in exchange for an equity stake in a newly built Encompass hospital, company executives have told investors.

The president of Encompass, Mark Tarr, calls it a "win-win proposition": The local hospitals can use their emptied space for a more lucrative line of service and Encompass gets a "jump start" into a new market, with partner hospitals often referring patients.

Tarr, who was paid $9.3 million in compensation last year, told investors that Encompass requires that the existing hospitals sign a noncompete deal. Sixty-seven Encompass hospitals are joint ventures, mostly with nonprofit hospitals as investors, according to the company's June financial filing, the most recent available.

Darby said the company's profits allow it to build hospitals in areas that lack intensive inpatient rehabilitation and improve existing hospitals. "High-quality patient care is not only consistent with shareholder return, but quality and shareholder return are in fact critical to one another," he said.

The success of Encompass is particularly notable given that it barely survived what experts said was one of the largest modern accounting scandals in 2003.

The Securities and Exchange Commission charged that the company, then known as HealthSouth, overstated earnings by $2.7 billion to meet Wall Street analyst quarterly expectations, leading to the ouster of its founder and directors. In 2004, the company agreed to pay the government $325 million to settle Medicare fraud allegations without admitting wrongdoing. Darby credited the company's new leaders for obtaining a $2.9 billion judgment on behalf of shareholders against the company's founder.

The company changed its name to Encompass in 2018 after acquiring Encompass Home Health and Hospice. In 2019, the Justice Department announced the company had agreed to pay $48 million to settle whistleblower lawsuit claims that it misdiagnosed patients to get higher Medicare reimbursements, and admitted patients who were too sick to benefit from therapy. The company denied any wrongdoing, blaming independent physicians who worked at its hospitals. Darby said Encompass settled the case only to "avoid more years of expense and disruption." He said the Justice Department never filed a lawsuit despite years of investigation.

Medication harms

Rehab hospital inspection reports are not posted on Care Compare, Medicare's online search tool for consumers. KFF Health News had to sue CMS under the Freedom of Information Act to obtain all its inspection reports for rehab hospitals. In contrast, Care Compare publishes all nursing home inspection reports and assigns each facility a star rating for its adherence to health and safety rules.

So people now choosing a rehab hospital would not know that at the Encompass hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in 2021, a nurse accidentally gave Roufs a blood pressure drug called hydralazine instead of hydroxyzine, his prescribed anti-anxiety medication, according to an inspection report. Roufs went into cardiac arrest. This type of error, called a "look-alike/sound-alike," is one hospitals and staff members are supposed to be especially alert to.

Months before, an internal safety committee had identified a trend of medication errors, including when a nurse accidentally gave a patient 10 times the prescribed amount of insulin, sending him to the hospital, the inspection report said. The nurse had misread four units as 40. Since Roufs's death, inspectors have faulted the hospital six times for various lapses, most recently in April 2024 for improper wound care.

An Encompass hospital in Texarkana, Texas, misused antipsychotic medications to pacify patients, resulting in an immediate jeopardy finding from CMS, the report said. And the company's hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania, was issued an immediate jeopardy violation for not keeping track of medication orders in 2023, when a patient had a cardiac arrest after not receiving all of his drugs, according to the inspection report.

The federal government's overall quality oversight efforts are limited. Medicare docks payment to rehab facilities for patients readmitted to a general hospital during shorter-than-average rehab stays, but unlike at general hospitals, there are no financial penalties when recently discharged rehab patients are hospitalized for critical health issues.

The Biden administration announced last year it intended to develop a rating scale of 1 to 5 stars for rehab facilities. The industry's trade association, the American Medical Rehabilitation Providers Association, requested a delay in the creation of star ratings until the current quality measures were refined. The Trump administration has not determined whether it will continue the effort to rate rehab facilities, according to a CMS spokesperson.

Deadly bedsores

The family of Paul Webb Jr., 74, claimed in a lawsuit that the Encompass hospital in Erie left Webb unattended in a wheelchair for hours at a time, putting pressure on his tailbone, in 2021. His medical records, provided to reporters by the family, list a sitting tolerance of one hour.

Webb — who had been originally hospitalized after a brain bleed, a type of stroke — developed skin damage known as a pressure sore, or bedsore, on his bottom, the lawsuit said. The suit said the sore worsened after he was sent to a nursing home, which the family is also suing, then home, and he died later that year. In his final weeks, Webb was unable to stand, sit, or move much because of the injury, the lawsuit said.

In court papers, Encompass and the nursing home denied negligence, as Encompass has in some other pending and closed lawsuits that accused it of failing to prevent pressure sores because nurses and aides failed to regularly reposition patients, or notice and treat emerging sores. Darby said Webb's death occurred three months after his Encompass stay and was not related to his care at Encompass. He said no hospital with long-term patients could prevent every new or worsening pressure sore, but that Encompass' rates were similar to the 1% national average.

One of Webb's sons, Darel Webb, recalled a warning given to the family as they left an appointment their father had with wound specialists: A doctor brought up Christopher Reeve, the actor who played Superman in movies in the 1970s and 1980s.

"He goes, 'Remember, Superman was paralyzed from falling off the horse, but he died from a bedsore,'" he said.

Jordan Rau has been writing about hospital safety since 2008. Irena Hwang is a New York Times data reporter who uses computational tools to uncover hidden stories and illuminate the news.

Methodology

To examine the medical rehabilitation hospital industry, we obtained and analyzed a database of inspection reports of freestanding rehabilitation hospitals from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, or CMS. We also obtained inspection reports from several states through public records requests.

We analyzed inpatient rehabilitation facility characteristics and patient volume data contained in hospital data files from the Rand Corp., a nonprofit research organization. This dataset compiles cost reports all hospitals submit each year to CMS. For each facility for the years 2012 to 2023, we categorized annual discharges by facility type (freestanding rehabilitation hospital or unit within an acute care hospital); facility ownership status (for-profit, nonprofit, or government); and which hospitals were owned by Encompass Health under its current or prior name, HealthSouth.

Financial information about Encompass Health was obtained from the company's Securities and Exchange Commission disclosure filings.

We examined the readmission rates for all inpatient rehabilitation facilities that CMS publishes in its quality data. CMS evaluates the frequency with which Medicare patients were readmitted for potentially preventable reasons to an acute care hospital during their rehab stay. Separately, CMS also evaluates the frequency of potentially preventable readmissions to an acute care hospital within 30 days of discharge from rehab. We also examined the rate of successful return to home or community. Figures for all three metrics were available for about 1,100 of the roughly 1,200 rehab facilities in the CMS data. The most recent readmission data covered Medicare discharges from October 2021 through September 2023.

We examined nursing home penalties from the last three years from CMS' data on nursing homes.