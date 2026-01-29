Electromagnetic therapy that stimulates the brain reduces overall disability in stroke survivors

A type of therapy that stimulates specific brain pathways with electromagnetic pulses combined with physical therapy significantly reduced overall disability in stroke survivors compared to survivors who received sham (inactive) electromagnetic stimulation combined with physical therapy, according to a preliminary study to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2026. The meeting is in New Orleans, Feb. 4-6, 2026, and is a world premier global event dedicated to advancing stroke and brain health science.

Although advances in stroke treatments have saved lives, many survivors still face disabilities that prevent them from returning to their normal daily activities. According to researchers, one promising treatment, called electromagnetic network-targeted field (ENTF) therapy, stimulates the interconnected networks related to motor movement, cognitive functions and other brain activities.

"These neural networks show electrical disorganization after a stroke. Stimulating these networks with electromagnetic pulse patterns derived from studies in people who have not had a stroke can model and facilitate the reestablishment of normal network organization," said lead study author Jeffrey L. Saver, M.D., FAHA, who is a distinguished professor, SA vice chair for Clinical Research, and holder of the Carol and James Collins (endowed) chair in the department of Neurology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. "This therapy has shown beneficial effects upon organized brain electrical activity and, most importantly, was associated with improved functional recovery for patients after stroke."

Researchers examined the combined data from two double-blind, randomized, controlled studies (meaning both participants and researchers did not know who received actual vs. placebo or sham treatment) to characterize the potential effects of ENTF therapy on reducing disability after ischemic stroke. In total, 124 stroke survivors were included in the analysis: 65 were treated with ENTF therapy, and 59 received an inactive or sham treatment. Participants were enrolled in the study on average 14 days after their stroke occurred and were moderately to severely disabled; the average modified Rankin Scale (mRS) score was 3.9 at enrollment. All participants received 40 to 45 sessions of ENTF therapy or sham treatment over 8 to 12 weeks, and both groups received physical therapy during the stimulation sessions. In both trials, participants began ENTF therapy in the hospital and continued with at-home treatments using portable kits. Participants were assessed for overall disability and their motor and cognitive abilities after three months of treatment.

The analysis found:

The percentage of participants who achieved freedom from disability was 22% higher in the ENTF group compared to the group that received the sham treatment (33.8% versus 11.9%, respectively).

Measurable improvements were also seen in ENTF participants' disability levels across the full range of disability outcomes, with both less moderately to severe disability (mRS of 3-5) and less moderate disability (mRS of 2).

No serious adverse effects were reported among participants who received ENTF therapy.

It's clear that we need more effective rehabilitation therapies to fully improve patient outcomes. This promising potential therapy is unique in that it would be able to be conducted at home by the stroke survivor using a portable kit." Jeffrey L. Saver, lead study author

American Stroke Association volunteer expert Joseph P. Broderick, M.D., FAHA, said, "This study examines two small trials of electromagnetic network-targeted field (ENTF) therapy for stroke patients. The results are preliminary, highlighting the need for larger trials with balanced participant groups to assess the therapy's effectiveness. ENTF showed no safety issues, and there's a strong demand for new recovery methods post-stroke." Broderick is a professor at the University of Cincinnati's Gardner Neuroscience Institute, part of the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in Ohio and was not involved in this study.

The main limitation of the study is that it is an analysis of data from two small pilot studies. A single, larger trial is needed to confirm these results.

In the United States, stroke is the fourth leading cause of death and a leading cause of long-term disability, according to the American Heart Association's Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics 2026 Update. Depending on the part of the brain affected, stroke may impair arm and/or leg movement and activities of daily life among survivors. Motor impairment (arm and/or leg weakness) is the most common complication after stroke.

Study details, background and design: