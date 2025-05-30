Out-of-hospital cardiac arrest survival drops during COVID-19 with racial disparities

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
UT Southwestern Medical CenterMay 30 2025

Survival rates for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) fell during the early years of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Black and Hispanic patients experiencing larger decreases in survival, according to a study led by UT Southwestern Medical Center researchers published in Resuscitation.

Our results show that the pandemic largely eroded gains in cardiac arrest survival that had been achieved during the 10 years before the pandemic and exacerbated disparities."

Saket Girotra, M.D., Senior Author, Associate Professor of Internal Medicine, Division of Cardiology at UT Southwestern

Before the pandemic began in March 2020, OHCA survival rates had been steadily improving due to increased public awareness, faster emergency response times, and broader access to automated external defibrillators (AEDs). In 2019, the average overall survival rate stood at 9.9%, though it was lower in majority Black and Hispanic communities.

But overall survival dropped to 9% in 2020, with larger declines in majority Black and Hispanic communities. Through 2022, those racial/ethnic disparities persisted.

To assess OHCA trends after the pandemic began, Dr. Girotra and his colleagues analyzed data from the Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival (CARES) - the largest national database tracking out-of-hospital cardiac arrest outcomes, with full data from 30 states and selected communities in 16 additional states. Researchers compared survival rates after cardiac arrest before the pandemic (2015-2019) to each of the years after the start of the pandemic (2020, 2021, and 2022).

"Our expectation was that survival after cardiac arrest had likely bounced back by 2022 to pre-pandemic levels," said lead author Eric Hall, M.D., a clinical fellow in the Division of Cardiology at UT Southwestern. "What we found instead is that it remained 8%-10% lower, which suggests there were still some lingering effects of the pandemic on emergency cardiac care."

The study cohort included 506,419 OHCA patients served by 1,313 emergency medical service (EMS) agencies. Not only were pre-pandemic survival rates lower in majority Black/Hispanic (7.9%) and integrated (10.7%) communities versus predominantly white communities (11.1%), they also fell more, with Black/Hispanic survival rates decreasing 16.5% in 2020, compared with the drop in white (8.1%) and integrated (6.5%) communities.

Related Stories

"These findings highlight the urgent need to address long-standing racial and ethnic differences in cardiac arrest outcomes," Dr. Girotra said. "Our team is continuing to study how EMS agencies provide OHCA care in their communities to identify and share best practices." 

One factor in the rise of OHCA during the pandemic was an increase in cases related to drug overdoses. The study found that the number of drug-related OHCA cases continued to rise through the end of the study.

"The pandemic phase of COVID-19 may be over, but many of the health impacts remain," Dr. Girotra said. 

Other UTSW researchers who contributed to the study are James de Lemos, M.D., Professor of Internal Medicine and Chief of the Division of Cardiology; Anezi Uzendu, M.D., Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine in the Division of Cardiology; and Qiang Li, M.Sc., Biostatistical Consultant.

The study was funded by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute of the National Institutes of Health (R01HL160734).

Source:

UT Southwestern Medical Center 

Journal reference:

Hall, E. J., et al. (2025). Out-of-hospital cardiac arrest survival in Black & Hispanic communities since the COVID-19 pandemic. Resuscitation. doi.org/10.1016/j.resuscitation.2025.110579.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists say global conditions are ripe for a yellow fever pandemic
Study reveals continuing and worrying trend in excess US deaths
Dr. Hayre warns of mental health crisis for children after COVID-19
Healthcare utilization among the elderly remained stable in Japan despite pandemic challenges
Targeting cGAS shows promise for treating cardiac dysfunction after cardiac arrest
What makes H5N1 a pandemic risk and how can we stop it?
Anxiety and depression in children increased steadily from 2016 to 2022
WHO member states adopt landmark Pandemic Agreement

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
HHS and NIH announce the development of next-generation, universal vaccine platform