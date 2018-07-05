Internet-based support system found to be effective in improving weight loss

July 5, 2018

In a randomized long-term lifestyle change trial, an Internet-based health behavior change support system (HBCSS) was effective in improving weight loss and reduction in waist circumference for up to 2 years. The findings are published in the Journal of Internal Medicine.

The 532-participant trial included 6 arms: cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT)-based group counseling, self-help guidance-based group counseling, and control, each with and without HCBSS. Interventions using the HBCSS had significantly higher success rates at losing weight and maintaining weight loss, regardless of the type of group counseling, compared with counseling alone. In addition, the success rate was also high in participants in the control group who received HBCSS.

Related Stories

CBT-based counseling with HBCSS produced the largest weight reduction without any significant weight gain during follow-up. The average weight change in this group was 4.1% at 12 months and 3.4% at 24 months. HBCSS even without any group counseling reduced the average weight by 1.6% at 24 months.

"Modifiable tools based on scientific evidence are needed for personalized treatment of obesity. HBCSS combined with cognitive behavioral group therapy or as a stand-alone treatment provides us with such a modifiable method for personalized medicine," said co-lead author Dr. Tuire Salonurmi, of University of Oulu and Oulu University Hospital, in Finland.

Source:

http://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/journal-internal-medicine/web-based-support-system-may-help-people-lose-weight-and-kee

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Study explores link between weight loss and pre-surgical psychiatric disorders in obese youth
Weight loss surgery may lead to long-term skeletal consequences
Study shows potential of web-based intervention to achieve weight loss in patients with NAFLD
Study finds unintended weight loss to be second highest risk factor for cancer
Weight loss after lap-band surgery alleviates arthritic knee pain
Study: Effects of atrial fibrillation can be reduced or reversed by losing weight
Weight loss of 20% or greater results in better outcomes for overweight, obese adults with knee osteoarthritis
CSIRO study urges Australians to avoid junk protein foods for healthy weight loss

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Achieving the WHO’s Global Action Plan for Dementia

One year on from the WHO's Global Action Plan for Dementia, Dr. Matthew Norton from Alzheimer's Research UK discusses the steps that have been taken so far, and whether we are likely to meet the 2025 target.

Achieving the WHO’s Global Action Plan for Dementia

Studying The Effects of Microgravity on Muscle Mass

Studying the effects of gravity on muscle cells can give us an insight into muscle wastage diseases, and potentially guide the development of new therapies. Professor Louis Yuge discusses his research and the cellular changes that occur in response to microgravity.

Studying The Effects of Microgravity on Muscle Mass

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Moderate amounts of pasta in diet leads to weight loss