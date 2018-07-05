School District of Philadelphia chooses Cardiac Science Powerheart G5 AED

July 5, 2018

Cardiac Science, a leading global manufacturer of potentially life-saving automated external defibrillators (AEDs), today announced that the School District of Philadelphia completed its initiative to make AEDs available in all 220 schools in the system, choosing the Cardiac Science Powerheart® G5 AED to meet this important goal.

The district’s high schools and middle schools were already equipped with Cardiac Science Powerheart® G3 and G5 AEDs; the new Powerheart G5 units are being installed in the district’s elementary schools.

“We’ve achieved what we set out to do 14 years ago,” said Bettyann Creighton, executive director of the district’s Office of Health, Safety, and Physical Education. “We saw the importance of having AEDs in the schools, and partners in the community have helped us meet that goal.”

The school district’s initiative to place AEDs in its schools has received assistance from the Philadelphia Trial Lawyers Association, the Louis T. Savino III Foundation, the Jahri Evans Foundation, and the Daniel Rumph II Foundation, as well as from AED advocate Rachel Moyer of the Gregory Moyer Foundation.

“We’re proud to be part of the School District of Philadelphia’s program to help safeguard their students, staff, and visitors,” said Dev Kurdikar, Cardiac Science Chief Executive Officer. “Their commitment to deploying AEDs throughout their school system should be a best practice for every school district.”

The Powerheart G5 is the first AED to offer a combination of automatic shock delivery, variable escalating energy, and rapid shock times. The device enables anyone, from a first-time user to a professional rescuer, to respond to a sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) incident.

