Purdue startup to create sensor that provides early detection of mosquito-borne diseases

July 13, 2018

A startup created by Purdue University professors is developing a sensor that can detect dangerous mosquito-borne tropical diseases faster and at a lower cost than current methods, giving health officials time to take action before the viruses are transmitted to humans.

SMK Diagnostics has created biosensor technology to identify and monitor diseases such as Zika, which set off a global health crisis in 2015 and 2016, and dengue, which causes about 22,000 deaths a year worldwide, mostly among children. Dengue and Zika are from the same family of virus known as flavivirus.

"The sensor provides early detection so you can intervene earlier," said Lia Stanciu, associate head and professor of Materials Engineering at Purdue and one of the founders of SMK Diagnostics. "If local agencies know there's a danger, they can intervene early to try to make sure it doesn't get transmitted to people."

SMK Diagnostics was started by Stanciu, Ernesto Marinero, a professor or materials engineering and electrical and computer engineering at Purdue, and Richard Kuhn, the Trent and Judith Anderson Distinguished Professor of Science at Purdue. Kuhn was the first scientist to determine the structure of the Zika virus by cryo-electron microscopy.

The technology uses an electrode coated with a material that has a high surface area that immobilizes specific biological molecules able to bind to the RNA of the virus. When the DNA or RNA of a virus infected mosquito binds to the surface, it changes the surface resistance on the electrode. The sensor can determine if the virus is present.

"Only the virus will bind to the surface, no other molecules. It is a recognition, like a key and lock," Stanciu said.

Related Stories

The sensor can differentiate between specific flaviviruses and works in less than an hour. Other technology to detect these diseases in mosquitoes are time-consuming, taking a week or longer to discover what the virus may be.

Stanciu hopes to use the technology to place sensors where disease-carrying mosquitoes populate.

"That way local agencies know there is a danger so they can take action to eradicate the virus before it spreads to people," she said.

The sensor detects viruses. It doesn't work on bacteria-based diseases, such as malaria.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Zika can cause severe birth defects in babies whose mothers were infected during pregnancy and warns pregnant women from traveling to areas at risk for Zika. The CDC says more than one-third of the world's population live in areas at risk for dengue, with up to 400 million people a year infected.

The Purdue Office of Technology Commercialization helped secure a patent for the technology for SMK Diagnostics, which started with the help of the Purdue Foundry.

SMK Diagnostics is looking for funding to build a prototype and move the technology forward.

Source:

https://www.purdue.edu/newsroom/releases/2018/Q3/purdue-researchers-developing-device-that-detects-mosquito-borne-diseases,-giving-health-officials-time-to-take-action.html

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

NIH study unravels how tularemia bacteria trick host cells to cause disease
Learning from nature's design of mosquito to create painless microneedles
EMA grants PRIME designation to Themis' chikungunya vaccine candidate
First human Keystone virus infection reported
Researchers discover pesticide-free way to limit mosquitoes and reduce spread of West Nile virus
Combining two anti-malarial vaccines could greatly reduce number of infections
Researchers conduct survey to understand people's perceptions on Zika virus
Paraguay declared free of malaria by WHO

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

At St. John's, we are building an innovation center in pharmaceutical technology. We are involved with double upping new drug delivery systems, as well as a new processing agreement. In addition, we are focussing on personalized medications.

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry

With the advent of artificial intelligence, it is imperative that we examine the ethics of machine learning and data collection. Hugh Whittall, Director of the Nuffield Council on Bioethics, explains what AI is, how it is transforming the healthcare industry and the ethical concerns of the Council.

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Undetected Zika infections may be cause stillbirths and miscarriages