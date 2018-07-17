Inflection Biosciences' dual mechanism inhibitor shows promise as treatment for CLL

July 17, 2018

Inflection Biosciences Ltd, a private company developing innovative therapeutics for cancer, today announced the publication of preclinical data showing the company's dual mechanism PIM/PI3 kinase inhibitor IBL-202 has promise as a treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). This research has been published in the most recent issue of the peer-reviewed British Journal of Haematology.

The preclinical research was conducted in collaboration with Dr. Oliver Giles Best of the Northern Blood Research Centre, Kolling Institute of Medical Research, University of Sydney, Australia, and a member of the CLL Australian Research Consortium (CLLARC), Sydney, Australia.

Related Stories

Despite significant advances in treatment, CLL remains an incurable disease. Given the growing body of evidence suggesting CLL cells may adapt to, survive and even proliferate under hypoxic conditions of the tumor microenvironment, new treatment options which are effective under these conditions are required.

These published results show that IBL‐202 is cytotoxic against CLL cells under in vitro conditions that mimic the hypoxic tumor microenvironment. The publication also demonstrates the significant effects of IBL‐202 on CD49d and CXCR4 gene expression and on the migration, cycling and proliferation of CLL cells, suggesting the drug may significantly impair the migratory and proliferative capacity of the leukemic cells.

Dr. Best, lead author on the publication, commented: "Collectively, this data demonstrates that dual inhibition of the PIM and PI3 kinases by IBL‐202 may be an effective strategy for targeting CLL cells, particularly within the environmental niches known to confer drug‐resistance."

Source:

http://www.inflectionbio.com/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Researchers reveal massive genome havoc in breast cancer
New molecule shows great promise for future treatment of many cancers
Researchers solve protein puzzle that paves way for new cancer therapies
Testosterone effective at fighting cachexia in cancer patients, research shows
Fighting cancer with engineered cancer cells
Study finds wide variations in follow-up imaging for women with non-metastatic breast cancer
Mailing colorectal cancer tests to patients increases screening rates, report researchers
Four-protein biomarker blood test improves lung cancer risk assessment for smokers

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

At St. John's, we are building an innovation center in pharmaceutical technology. We are involved with double upping new drug delivery systems, as well as a new processing agreement. In addition, we are focussing on personalized medications.

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry

With the advent of artificial intelligence, it is imperative that we examine the ethics of machine learning and data collection. Hugh Whittall, Director of the Nuffield Council on Bioethics, explains what AI is, how it is transforming the healthcare industry and the ethical concerns of the Council.

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
A Multi-Modal Approach for the Early Detection of Breast Cancer