EU-funded project working on innovative implant to 'rewire' injured spinal cord

July 24, 2018

The BYAXON project makes no extravagant claims. It is very early days for the technology it is proposing, and much more research is needed to take the innovation forward once this four-year undertaking ends in December 2020.

Nonetheless, the project is shaping what might, eventually, turn out to be a major breakthrough in the treatment of paralysis. The partners are developing a prototype of an implant designed to restore signal transmission directly in the spinal cord.

This possibility does not currently exist, they note, adding that the implant would serve as an active local bypass. It would bridge the lesion, reconnecting nerves on either side.

Related Stories

The implant envisaged by BYAXON would enable signals to travel both ways – in addition to instructions reaching the limbs, sensory information would once again be returned to the brain. Current neural interfacing technology does not deliver this feedback, the researchers explain, and typically involves cables or electrodes – or equipment that is not portable.

BYAXON’s innovative approach to neural interfacing involves the development of a new generation of sensors and electrodes based on nanostructured materials. While its research focuses on spinal cord injuries, the partners observe that the technology could be harnessed for other types of neural interface.

Examples include retinal implants, brain-recording systems for people with epilepsy, and deep-brain stimulation devices for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. BYAXON is backed by a Horizon 2020’s Future and Emerging Technologies (FET) programme, through a grant scheme designed to support the initial stages of research exploring radically new ideas (FET-Open).

Source:

http://ec.europa.eu/research/infocentre/article_en.cfm?id=/research/headlines/news/article_18_07_24-1_en.html?infocentre&amp;item=Infocentre&amp;artid=49578

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Research finds link between increased vitamin K2 levels and reduced fracture rates in children
Research investigates how the brain adapts the body’s movements to avoid pain after injury
ANU research could help find life in Mars and other planets
Improving the quality of biomedical research samples
Research shows link between higher serum vitamin D levels and lower cholesterol in children
Multidisciplinary Human-Focused Research
Researchers develop reliable DNA barcodes for biomedical research
Research: Stretching offers psychological benefits, may help reduce risk of injury

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

At St. John's, we are building an innovation center in pharmaceutical technology. We are involved with double upping new drug delivery systems, as well as a new processing agreement. In addition, we are focussing on personalized medications.

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry

With the advent of artificial intelligence, it is imperative that we examine the ethics of machine learning and data collection. Hugh Whittall, Director of the Nuffield Council on Bioethics, explains what AI is, how it is transforming the healthcare industry and the ethical concerns of the Council.

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Okayama University research could improve prognosis of diabetic kidney disease