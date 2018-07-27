New approach shows important role of microRNAs in papillomavirus life cycle

July 27, 2018

The discovery of microRNAs encoded by papillomaviruses supports the important role of these small molecules in persistent infection, according to a study published July 26 in the open-access journal PLOS Pathogens. Study author Rachel Chirayil of the University of Texas at Austin and colleagues made this discovery using a new approach that enables microRNA identification for the enormous range of pathogens that have genomic data but cannot be cultured in a laboratory setting.

The photograph is of one of the chaffinches with characteristic leg lesions used in preparation of the small RNA-seq libraries. Credit: Sullivan et al. (2018)

Related Stories

Papillomaviruses can cause several types of cancer in humans, but it remains unclear why only some infections lead to the development of malignant tumors. To answer this question, it’s necessary to better characterize papillomavirus gene products and their role in the life cycle of these pathogens. MicroRNAs are small RNAs that regulate diverse biological processes, including host-pathogen interactions. Consequently, microRNAs are commonly encoded by viruses that undergo long-term persistent infection. But until now, no widely accepted papillomavirus-encoded microRNAs had been discovered due in part to the lack of suitable laboratory models.

To overcome this hurdle, the researchers developed a new wet bench technology called microRNA Discovery by forced Genome Expression (miDGE). This broadly applicable methodology can screen numerous pathogen genomes in parallel, identifying microRNAs from organisms lacking a laboratory culture system. Using miDGE, they screened more than 73 different papillomavirus genomes for the ability to encode microRNAs.

Most papillomaviruses do not appear to code for microRNAs, but the researchers uncovered five new highly probable papillomavirus-encoded microRNAs. Although the papillomavirus microRNAs are not expressed in cancers associated with high-risk infection, some of them control viral gene expression. According to the authors, the findings suggest that microRNAs are important regulators of the papillomavirus life cycle.

“The most important aspect of this work is that this new technology opens up parallel study of numerous pathogens in a single experiment,” researcher Christopher Sullivan adds, “allowing for deep evolutionary cross comparisons. Here, insight from a bird virus helped us to understand why some human papilloma viruses do, and just as importantly, why most don’t, encode their own microRNAs.”

Source:

https://www.plos.org

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Genomics | Life Sciences News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study shares public views of using gene editing to change unborn baby’s genetic makeup
Scientists discover gene that predicts arthritis severity
Researchers identify gene from Ebola virus in Myotis bats
Scientists find abnormal gene copying in fruit fly models of tauopathies
Cutting-edge laboratory technique recapitulates brain development more accurately than ever
Mutated gene linked to 3-year-old girl's severe neurological symptoms
German high-school life science laboratory receives FLUOstar Omega microplate reader from BMG LABTECH
Anti-cancer gene may switch side and promote cancer growth, shows study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

At St. John's, we are building an innovation center in pharmaceutical technology. We are involved with double upping new drug delivery systems, as well as a new processing agreement. In addition, we are focussing on personalized medications.

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry

With the advent of artificial intelligence, it is imperative that we examine the ethics of machine learning and data collection. Hugh Whittall, Director of the Nuffield Council on Bioethics, explains what AI is, how it is transforming the healthcare industry and the ethical concerns of the Council.

The Bioethics of AI in the Healthcare Industry

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study shows bats co-opted genes from ancient ebola like virus million years ago