Fondazione Telethon achieves milestone with Waskyra approval for Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Fondazione TelethonNov 14 2025

Fondazione Telethon announces the positive opinion issued by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommending marketing authorization in the European Union for Waskyra™, an ex vivo gene therapy for Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome (WAS), a rare and life-threatening primary immunodeficiency. 

Fondazione Telethon is the first non-profit organization to have successfully led the full pathway from laboratory research to regulatory approval, collaborating with industry partners when available to bring gene therapies from discovery to patients.

Developed through decades of research at the San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy (SR-Tiget) in Milan, the therapy represents a major scientific and clinical achievement, offering new hope for patients affected by this condition.

This milestone demonstrates that academic research, when guided by a strong sense of responsibility towards patients and conducted to the highest industrial standards, can truly change the natural history of rare diseases. We are proud that the work started in our laboratories is now reaching European patients, reaffirming the value of a research model that bridges science and care."

Ilaria Villa, General Director of Fondazione Telethon

"Making therapies truly available is essential to offering families a real chance at treatment. The true meaning of science lies in the impact it has on people's lives" added Dr. Alessandro Aiuti, Deputy director clinical research at SR-Tiget, Chief of Pediatric Immunohematology at IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele and Full Professor of Pediatrics at Università Vita-Salute San Raffaele

The therapy will be made available to patients at IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele, a recognized center of excellence in gene therapy for this and other diseases, where the clinical trial phase was conducted.

The BLA for the same gene therapy for WAS remains under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Fondazione Telethon will continue to collaborate with regulatory authorities to make therapies available to all eligible patients.

About Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome (WAS) 

Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome is a rare genetic blood disorder that causes immunodeficiency and low platelet count, resulting from mutations in the WAS gene. The disease manifests from early childhood with recurrent and persistent infections, bleeding episodes, eczema, and an increased risk of developing autoimmune diseases and lymphomas. It affects almost exclusively males, with an estimated incidence of 1 in 250,000 live male births. Current treatment options include supportive therapies aimed at managing and preventing clinical manifestations. The only potentially curative option is hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, for which a compatible donor is not always available, and which is not without risks.

About Waskyra™ (etuvetidigene autotemcel) gene therapy for Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome

Waskyra consists of a single administration of autologous CD34+ hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells that have been transduced with a lentiviral vector encoding the WAS gene. Once corrected, the stem cells are reinfused into the patient, who undergoes chemotherapy beforehand to prepare the bone marrow to receive them. It has been shown that Waskyra reduces the frequency of severe and moderate bleeding events and serious infections in patients with WAS compared with the period prior to treatment. In cases where transplantation from a compatible family donor is not possible, gene therapy represents a potential therapeutic option for eligible patients, whose safety and efficacy have been evaluated.

Source:

Fondazione Telethon

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

St. Jude scientists identify new therapeutic target for high-risk pediatric leukemia
New gene-editing method can correct many disease-causing mutations in mammalian cells
Study: Biological underpinnings of autism and ADHD may transcend traditional diagnostic boundaries
Two main methods for discovering disease genes reveal distinct aspects of biology
New precision therapies reshape the future of pancreatitis treatment
One-time CRISPR therapy safely lowers cholesterol and triglycerides in early trial
Multiple protein forms from a single gene offer fresh insight into rare disease mechanisms
NYU Langone Health begins first clinical trial of gene-edited pig kidney transplants

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Scientists map the genetic control system behind FOXP3 in immune cells