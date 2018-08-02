BrainScope receives second consecutive nomination for 2018 Prix Galien USA Awards

BrainScope today announced its second consecutive nomination for the 2018 Annual Prix Galien USA Awards for "Best Medical Technology" product. Its flagship BrainScope One product is a multi-modal, comprehensive, handheld capability to help clinicians objectively and rapidly assess and triage head injured patients directly at the point of care.

BrainScope's innovative technology addresses a vast market need for the global epidemic of mild head injury, which impacts more people each year than stroke and heart failure combined. BrainScope One is the first FDA-cleared medical device to offer capabilities to assess the full spectrum of brain injury - from concussions (functional abnormality) to brain bleeds (structural injury). Recent white papers authored by third parties have shown the potential for BrainScope One to decrease unnecessary head CT scans by one-third, to reduce head injury referrals to emergency departments by up to 75% and to reduce healthcare costs for payers and patients by over 30%.

The Prix Galien USA Awards are bestowed by the Galien Foundation which "…fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. It is widely regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical and medical technology research." Nominees are evaluated by a committee of twelve esteemed scientific leaders from the biopharmaceutical industry and academia, including four Noble Laureates. As one of ten nominees for "Best Medical Technology", BrainScope stands among prominent medical device companies such as Abbott, Boston Scientific and Medtronic.

BrainScope CEO Michael Singer stated, "It is a tremendous honor to be nominated for the Prix Galien USA award, and to be nominated twice is a testament to our team's efforts in creating tangible scientific and health impacts with the creation and commercialization of BrainScope One. We are grateful to the Galien Foundation for its recognition of our innovation and dedication to providing the public with objective and comprehensive neurological assessment capabilities addressing the global brain injury problem."