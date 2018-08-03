ERS collaborates with 3D Systems to provide simulation equipment for EBUS training centers

August 3, 2018

The European Respiratory Society (ERS) and 3D Systems have signed a collaboration agreement to provide simulation equipment and event services for training centers for use in the ERS Endobronchial Ultrasound (EBUS) Certified Training Program.

As a result of the agreement, 3D Systems' BRONCH Mentor hands-on simulator will be used at three ERS training centers, based in Heidelberg, Copenhagen and Amsterdam, during the first two parts of the EBUS training program.

Access to the equipment will assist in the development and assessment of practical EBUS skills; EBUS is a minimally invasive procedure that can be used on an outpatient basis to not only diagnose and stage lung cancer but also to assess mediastinal nodes for other diseases such as sarcoidosis, tuberculosis or metastases from extrathoracic malignancies.

Related Stories

Previously, more invasive and costly procedures such as mediastinoscopy were required to reach the same diagnosis. The EBUS technique uses ultrasound along with a bronchoscope to visualize the bronchial wall and the adjacent mediastinal structures, meanwhile enabling real-time ultrasound-guided aspirations.

Participants on the EBUS training program are taught to competently perform endobronchial ultrasound via simulated EBUS tasks and cases using the BRONCH Mentor, as well as to independently assess patient history and results; identify indications and contraindications; perform independent procedures; and to interpret results and draw conclusions.

Professor Jouke Annema, an EBUS program organizer, from the Academic Medical Center in Amsterdam, said: "We are pleased to have come to an agreement with 3D Systems to provide services and technology at our EBUS training centers across Europe. The collaboration provides a number of advantages for ERS; our training centers will be better equipped, and training program participants will be able to practice their endobronchial ultrasound skills using the most advanced simulation technology on the market."

Source:

http://www.europeanlung.org/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Russian researchers develop high-tech device-transformer for ultrasound examination
Forum of International Respiratory Societies urges to protect youth from e-cigarettes
All-optical ultrasound system holds potential to revolutionize image-guided interventions
Aspirin desensitization can help alleviate alcohol-induced allergies in patients with AERD
Antioxidant-enriched multivitamin may decrease respiratory illnesses in CF patients, finds study
Tonsil and adenoid removal increases long-term risk of respiratory, allergic and infectious diseases
Hitachi awarded contract to supply 6 ultrasound systems for innovative RAPID program in the UK
International respiratory group calls for immediate ban on flavorings and marketing of e-cigarettes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

In this interview, Haiying Zhang, Assistant Professor of Cell and Development Biology from the Department of Pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine talks to News – Medical about the importance of Exosomes.

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

At St. John's, we are building an innovation center in pharmaceutical technology. We are involved with double upping new drug delivery systems, as well as a new processing agreement. In addition, we are focussing on personalized medications.

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
NIAID launches clinical trial of investigational RSV vaccine