AJMC addresses role of community pharmacies in boosting adult vaccination rates

August 17, 2018

A recent publication from The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), the leading peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, addresses the role of community pharmacies in boosting adult vaccination rates in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adult vaccination rates remain low for a variety of vaccines, including influenza, pneumococcal, and herpes zoster. As educated and accessible healthcare providers, community pharmacists are poised to increase immunization rates through outreach efforts and convenient administration of vaccines.

Related Stories

In this publication, available alongside the July issue of AJMC®, challenges and opportunities in immunization practices and highlights barriers to optimal community-based vaccination are examined. In addition, potential paths for optimizing reimbursement for immunization-related services through benefits design are explored.

Discussing the significance of vaccinations within the broader economy of healthcare, Jason Gallagher, PharmD, noted, "There are few 'one and done' interventions in healthcare that are both noninvasive and prevent disease. I believe that our internal programming that tells us to vaccinate certain populations has become so automatic that, while this is a good thing, we under-appreciate just how much morbidity and mortality is prevented through vaccination."

Despite various challenges related to access and awareness, pharmacists will continue to make a positive impact on the immunization spectrum. "Pharmacist-led immunization has increased vaccination rates across the country and allowed physicians to spend more time with their patients during office visits", Jennifer Gershman, PharmD, CPH, said.

Offering education, advice, and guidance, in addition to providing a venue for and the administration of vaccinations, community pharmacists are in a highly beneficial position when it comes to helping public health efforts aimed to closing the vaccination gap. In concert with these efforts, healthcare professionals within the managed care community can identify additional opportunities—particularly in the spectrum of benefits design—to improve the infrastructure of vaccine delivery in the United States.​

Source:

https://www.ajmc.com

Posted in: Healthcare News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

New 3D model of 1918 H1 pandemic influenza virus could benefit VLP vaccine projects
Study finds mechanism by which amyloid beta protects the brain from herpes infection
Liva Healthcare, dacadoo announce strategic cooperation to tackle growing global health crises
Liva Healthcare announces appointment of Thomas Cooke as clinical services manager in the UK
Emerging Tech in Healthcare 2018
Obesity increases viral shedding duration in adults with influenza A
New UCI center seeks to empower patients, providers through use of AI in healthcare
Scientists support viability of potential way to reduce Alzheimer's disease risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

In this interview, Haiying Zhang, Assistant Professor of Cell and Development Biology from the Department of Pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine talks to News – Medical about the importance of Exosomes.

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine

At St. John's, we are building an innovation center in pharmaceutical technology. We are involved with double upping new drug delivery systems, as well as a new processing agreement. In addition, we are focussing on personalized medications.

3D Printing Technology and Personalized Medicine
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
FDA flags risks linked to improper use of ROM tests