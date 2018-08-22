Grim updates on Ebola outbreak in Congo

By August 22, 2018

The Democratic Republic of Congo is facing one of the worst outbreaks of Ebola.

Updates on the outbreak

According to the health ministry, there have been five new cases of Ebola and five deaths from haemmorhagic fever. Ebola cases now sum up at 96 (5 new cases) from the town of Mabalako-Mangina. A total of 69 are confirmed. 55 people have died. The latest victims of Ebola are all close to the epicentre of the outbreak in Beni, North Kivu province.

Ebola has killed over 11,000 people in West Africa during its last rounds between 2013 and 2016. Congo is a central African nation that has seen ten Ebola outbreaks since 1976 when the virus was first discovered. This is twice as much as any other nation, say the officials. Last month an outbreak ended killing 33 people in the North West. The situation has become complicated because of the fact that the outbreaks have spread to active combat zones in Congo’s eastern borderlands with Uganda. These regions are difficult to monitor and respond to, say the health officials.

Microscopic view of Ebola Virus. Image Credit: Valeniker / Shutterstock
Microscopic view of Ebola Virus. Image Credit: Valeniker / Shutterstock

According to a report from the World Health Organization (WHO) on the 20th of August, at least 13 are health-care workers have been affected with Ebola. Over 125 health care professionals are under observation because they have been in contact with Ebola patients.

Related Stories

The WHO African Regional Office reported in a statement, “On 18 August 2018, 954 (59%) contacts were successfully followed Contacts in Mandima Health Zone were not followed up for an apparent community resistance.”

New experimental drugs

The DRC Congo has now approved four more experimental treatments for the life threatening virus. An experimental treatment was already being tried.

Since last week the health authorities have been administering U.S.-developed monoclonal antibody based treatment mAb114 on confirmed Ebola patients. Till this Tuesday, 10 patients receiving the new drug have shown a “positive evolution” says the health ministry in a bulletin.

Now four more experimental drugs are to be tried among the Ebola afflicted patients. these have been approved by Congo’s ethics committee. These include –

  • Remdesivir, made by Israel’s Gilead Sciences
  • Intravenous ZMapp, made by San Diego’s Mapp Pharmaceutical
  • Favipiravir from Japan
  • Regn3450 – 3471 – 3479 – an experimental drug

Till date Remdesivir has been administered to one patient in the town of Beni on 21st August 2018. According to the ministry’s bulletin, the person is doing well.

Merck is also trying out a new vaccine against Ebola. This vaccine had shown efficacy in the earlier outbreak in north-western Congo. Till date it has been administered to 1,693 health workers and contacts of Ebola patients.
At present the Congo government is offering free treatment to all victims of Ebola.

Posted in: Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Researchers identify gene from Ebola virus in Myotis bats
Ebola outbreak in Congo spreads to active combat zone
Researchers decipher key component behind rising epidemic of pathogens in West Africa
Georgia State professor receives federal grant to study virus similar to Ebola virus
Study reveals cellular pathway used by Ebola virus to enter cells
Ology Bioservices wins $8.4 million worth agreement to manufacture anti-Ebola monoclonal antibody
One-two punch of powerful antibodies may be best way to stop Ebola virus
New study provides important clues to developing more effective Ebola vaccines

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Innovation in Wound Care

There are many definitions of hard-to-heal. More conventionally, it's based on underlying etiology of the wound, but in practice it's any wound that has not healed within a timely fashion. This is often due to a lack of coordinated care.

Innovation in Wound Care

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Dr. Keiichiro Suzuki discusses the importance of IgA in the human body, and his recent research study, which showed that IgA interacts with the gut microbiome and promotes the growth of healthy bacteria.

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?

In this interview, Haiying Zhang, Assistant Professor of Cell and Development Biology from the Department of Pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine talks to News – Medical about the importance of Exosomes.

Exosomes: Are They All Alike and Why Does it Matter?
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Targeting proteins in semen could prevent sexually transmitted spread of Ebola virus