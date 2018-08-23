Qlu Health launches in the UK

A new genetic health testing company that focuses on preventing life altering medical conditions before they are apparent rather than reacting to them has launched in the UK. Qlu Health offers cancer, cardiac, nutrition and gut testing.

Launched by Shamshad Ahmed, founder of Smart Cells International LTD, the UK’s first private stem cell banking company, Qlu Health works with several leading laboratories and researchers around the world to provide a comprehensive and thorough genetic testing health report.

Qlu aims to offer a new and improved option for genetic testing. The existing landscape is a cause for concern for many people, with tests that have little to no clinical utility, poor client data policies and selling or brokering of data and samples, incomplete testing, no access to qualified follow up and more.

In contrast, Qlu’s service is convenient, simple and always confidential; there is a high level of clinical utility, trustworthy science and options for true clinical support afterwards, and they guarantee that your data and samples will never be sold on. In addition, the service is affordable for its offering, with options starting at £250 for a personalized and easily understandable report, and an experience that doesn’t end immediately afterwards. Highly trained clinical staff are available to help you know what steps are best to take afterwards and to follow up on your health plan.

There are currently four different genetic health testing options available at Qlu: cancer, cardiac, nutrition, and gut health.

The genetic analysis provided in these reports includes everything from nutrient metabolism, food intolerances and suggestions on weight management and body composition to analyzing 32 markers associated with different kinds of cancer, 6 out of 9 of the risk factors for cardio health, and the gut microbiota associated with conditions such as inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn’s disease, diabetes and more.

Information is the key to improved health

The stats speak for themselves. According to the World Health Organization, 80% of the cases of premature heart disease, stroke and diabetes can be prevented through awareness and lifestyle changes. In addition to this, while 5-10% of cancers are hereditary, 42% of all UK cancer cases are preventable. Even fitness and nutrition testing can make a huge impact: people on genetically appropriate diets, like those suggested by Qlu’s NutriQlu testing, lose 5.3% more weight than those who are not.

Shamshad Ahmed, co-founder of Qlu Health, stated: