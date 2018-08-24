Researchers stimulate neural recovery in model of traumatic brain injury

Sally Robertson, BScAug 24 2018Reviewed by Kate Anderton, BSc

Researchers from the University of Georgia have replicated the effects of traumatic brain injury (TBI) and electrically stimulated neural recovery, using stem cell-derived neurons grown in a petri dish.

Doctors studying MRI of brain injuryImage Credit: Okrasyuk / Shutterstock

The study, which has recently been published in Nature Scientific Reports, has important implications for the understanding and treatment of TBIs.

The team used a substance called glutamate, which is released in high amounts following brain injury, to record disrupted neural activity in a petri dish containing minute electrodes. The recordings were then used to see how they could influence recovery of this activity using electrical stimulation.

Once the neurons reach a certain level of density in the dish, you begin to see what we call synchronous activity in a very timed manner. Knowing we could re-create synchronized, brain-like activity in a dish gave us the impetus to ask, 'What if we disrupt this rhythm, and how can we recover from something like that?'”

Lohitash Karumbaiah, Lead Author

The researchers hope that electrical stimulation could be used in the clinic to help patients recover from TBIs and next they plan to work with external collaborators on using biomaterials that exploit neuroplasticity to tailor the electrical stimulation approach.

Such approaches could help veterans, for example, who have suffered TBIs on exposure to shock waves from explosions.

Randomly drilling into the brain to access tissue in such cases makes no sense, says Karumbaiah: "A wearable device that can administer fairly controlled levels of relevant electrical stimulation can help these patients."

Co-author Maysam Ghovanloo, an expert in electrical and computer engineering technologies, will be using his knowledge of medical instrumentation to help the team develop devices for their pre-clinical studies.

We have developed a unique approach for observing and guiding stimulatory patterns in the brain at multiple levels, all the way from individual neurons to the neural tissue, and eventually the entire brain.”

Maysam Ghovanloo, Co-author

Post-doc researcher in Karumbaiah’s lab says that because the researchers have been recording these neurons for a long time, they now understand the magnitude of their pulses or activities: "Now we can mimic those routines by programming them externally and feeding it back into the brain."

Source:

https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2018-08/uog-tbi082318.php

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Cell Biology | Life Sciences News | Histology & Microscopy

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Largest brain imaging study uncovers factors that accelerate brain aging
Why some patients with brain markers for Alzheimer's never develop the condition
Study finds why some people with brain markers of Alzheimer's never develop dementia
Dehydration changes shape and activity of the brain, reduces task performance
Study offers possibility of squelching a focal epilepsy seizure before symptoms appear
Brain tumors trap immune cells needed to fight cancer in the bone marrow, finds research
Groundbreaking study finds certain brain disorders are genetically related
Global study shows that certain brain disorders are genetically related

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Innovation in Wound Care

There are many definitions of hard-to-heal. More conventionally, it's based on underlying etiology of the wound, but in practice it's any wound that has not healed within a timely fashion. This is often due to a lack of coordinated care.

Innovation in Wound Care

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Dr. Keiichiro Suzuki discusses the importance of IgA in the human body, and his recent research study, which showed that IgA interacts with the gut microbiome and promotes the growth of healthy bacteria.

Understanding How Antibodies Shape the Gut Microbiome

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »