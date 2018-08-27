Study: Microvascular dysfunction can be major cause of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction

Aug 27 2018

Microvascular dysfunction, or small vessel disease, can be an important cause of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (preserved pumping capacity), an international team including researchers from Karolinska Institutet and AstraZeneca report in a study published in The European Heart Journal. The results can play a crucial part in identifying people in the risk zone for this type of heart failure and in the development of effective drugs.

Heart failure is the most common reason for hospitalisation and causes much suffering. Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, which is one of the two main types of heart failure, lacks scientifically proven treatments and more research is needed to understand how the disease develops and is to be treated.

Scientists at Karolinska Institutet, along with colleagues from AstraZeneca and four other groups in Sweden, the USA, Finland and Singapore have now conducted a study of over 200 patients with this type of heart failure.

An innovative coronary imaging protocol developed

The study involved the use of an innovative coronary imaging protocol developed by Professor Li-Ming Gan's research group in the IMED Biotech Unit in order to obtain a patient-friendly, cost-effective way to test coronary artery's ability to increase its blood flow (Coronary Flow Reserve - CFR) in addition to the traditional imaging approach to generate overall picture of the heart's structure and function.

"Being able to identify patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction is not only key to improving patient outcomes through early diagnosis but also for us to understand the causal mechanisms underlying the disease so we can develop future targeted therapies", says Professor Li-Ming Gan, Chief Scientist and Senior Medical Director, IMED Biotech Unit, AstraZeneca.

Damage to the endothelium

Related Stories

The results of the study, which is the first of its kind, show that 75 per cent of the patients had what is known as microvascular dysfunction. This is a disease in which the coronary artery shows no sign of narrowing or plaque in radiographs, but has damage to the endothelium that coats the inside of the blood vessels. The blood vessels do not work as they should, which can lead to adverse changes in the heart muscle. The researchers therefore draw the conclusion that microvascular dysfunction can be a critical underlying disease mechanism in patients with heart failure in which the ejection fraction is preserved.

"The results will be useful in identifying patients at risk of developing the disease, but above all they'll make an essential contribution to the development of drugs for patients with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction," says Lars Lund, Senior Consultant and Professor at Karolinska Institutet's Department of Medicine in Solna.

Source:

https://ki.se/en/news/microvascular-dysfunction-a-common-cause-of-heart-failure-with-preserved-pumping-capacity

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

A jolt to the jugular! You’re insured but still owe $109k for your heart attack
Heart scans for patients with chest pains could save thousands of lives, suggests study
Study shows new options to lower heart disease risk in people with diabetes
Listening to yoga music before sleep has beneficial impact on heart rate variability
ARRIVE study assesses impact of daily aspirin on heart attacks, strokes
Oxygen therapy does not prevent development of heart failure in patients with heart attack
Entresto drug can be initiated early and safely in heart failure patients with reduced ejection fraction
New guidelines help decide if open heart surgery or stent is better after heart attack

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Innovation in Wound Care

There are many definitions of hard-to-heal. More conventionally, it's based on underlying etiology of the wound, but in practice it's any wound that has not healed within a timely fashion. This is often due to a lack of coordinated care.

Innovation in Wound Care

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Fish oil supplements do not reduce risk of cardiovascular events in patients with diabetes