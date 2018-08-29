New Best-Match algorithm increases relevant searches in large biomedical literature database

Aug 29 2018

Results sorted by relevance, instead of date, provide an improved experience for users of PubMed, the world’s largest biomedical literature database, according to a study publishing August 28 in the open access journal PLOS Biology by Zhiyong Lu and colleagues at the National Library of Medicine (NLM)/National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), which develops and maintains PubMed.

NCBI staff introduced a machine-learning algorithm which draws on user intelligence to improve relevance ranking. Credit: Markus Spiske on Unsplash

Related Stories

PubMed contains over 28 million article abstracts from the biomedical literature, with an average of two more added every minute. It is an indispensable resource, global in scope, accessed by millions of users every day. From its inception, search results were returned only in reverse chronological order, most recent first, a ranking system that emphasized recency rather than relevance to the search query. In 2013, a relevance ranking system was introduced, but it depended on artificial weighting factors and required continual manual adjustment.

In June 2017, NLM/NCBI staff introduced a machine-learning algorithm which draws on dozens of relevance signals including user responses—specifically, the frequency of click-throughs to the articles returned for a given search—to improve relevance ranking. This ranking system, called Best Match, is offered as an alternative to chronological ordering. The team found that the click-through rate increased 20% on the returned results by Best Match compared to the same results presented chronologically. The overall usage of relevance sorting increased from 7.5% of all searches before the introduction of Best Match to 12% as of April 2018. Since machine-learning systems depend on user input to improve, the increase in use should allow the system to “teach itself” to become more valuable to its users over time.

“Overall, the new Best-Match algorithm shows a significant improvement in finding relevant information over the default time order in PubMed,” the authors stated. “We encourage PubMed users to try this new relevance search and provide input to help us continue to improve the ranking method.”

Source:

https://www.plos.org

Posted in: Device / Technology News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Micro-flow model reveals complex interactions between the brain’s blood vessels and nerve cells
Silencing of GULP1 gene expression plays important role in ovarian carcinogenesis
Researchers develop device that diffuses potent disinfectants for airborne delivery
New DNA test predicts how humans may respond to cannabis
New study uses metabolomics to compare lipid profiles of infant formulas and human milk
New approach identifies genes that help microbes to survive in the human gut
New study finds effective way to cryopreserve ovaries of ladybird beetle
Wyss researchers create model of the BBB-brain interface using microfluidically linked Organ Chips

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Developing a Flexible X-ray Detector

In this interview, Dr. Imalka Jayawardena from the University of Surrey talks about the development of a flexible X-ray detector that will help clinicians analyze X-ray images and deliver targeted doses of radiation when using X-rays as a treatment.

Developing a Flexible X-ray Detector
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Innovation in Wound Care