Low doses of common pesticide impact vertebrate neurodevelopment

Sep 6 2018

New research published in Environmental Toxicology & Chemistry reveals that low doses of a commonly used pesticide potentially harm the Northern Leopard frog by inhibiting their brain development.

The pesticide chlorpyifos, which has been usedsince 1965 in both agricultural and non-agricultural areas, had clear effects on Northern Leopard tadpoles' neurodevelopment, even in situations where the pesticide did not cause a decline in the amphibians' food source.

"Organophosphorous pesticides contaminate surface waters throughout the U.S. exposing both animals and humans to these chemicals, often at very low, presumably innocuous levels. However, this study demonstrates that exposure to these contaminants, even at these low concentrations, impacts vertebrate neurodevelopment," said lead author Sara McClelland, of Duquesne University, in Pittsburgh.

Source:

https://newsroom.wiley.com/press-release/environmental-toxicology-chemistry/common-pesticide-inhibits-brain-development-frogs

Posted in: Life Sciences News | Biochemistry

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Experts discuss potential of maintaining cognitive function through dietary intake
Study: First independent in-home use of brain-computer interface by ALS patients shows promise
Giving targeted social support activates brain regions involved in parental care
Study reveals mechanisms underlying inflammatory response in the brain associated with fever
Study examines link between brain function and impact of life events on depression
Research shows new way to target drug delivery for brain tumors
Looking deep inside the brain to accurately diagnose bipolar disorder and depression
Researchers discover key aspect in pathogenesis of multiple sclerosis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Discovering Prion-like Proteins in Eukaryotic Viruses

Dr. George Tetz discusses the discovery of prion-like domains in eukaryotic viruses, and the implications of this study on gene therapies and common neurological diseases such as Alzheimer's Disease.

Discovering Prion-like Proteins in Eukaryotic Viruses

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Improving neurosurgery for malignant brain tumors