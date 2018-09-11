ImmusanT receives JDRF T1D Fund to develop novel vaccine candidate for type 1 diabetes

ImmusanT, Inc., a clinical stage company that is leveraging its Epitope-Specific Immuno-Therapy™ (ESIT™) platform to translate and deliver first-in-class peptide-based immune therapies to people living with autoimmune diseases, today announced that it has received an investment from the JDRF T1D Fund, a venture philanthropy fund exclusively devoted to finding and funding the best type 1 diabetes (T1D) commercial opportunities. The funding marks the JDRF T1D Fund's first direct investment in ImmusanT and in peptide immunotherapy, an approach that has the potential to positively alter the immune response involved in multiple autoimmune diseases. Terms of the financing were not disclosed.

With the funds, ImmusanT plans to accelerate the translation of insights and clinical experience gained from its celiac disease program to the development of a novel vaccine candidate for T1D. The company's lead candidate, Nexvax2®, a peptide-based therapeutic vaccine, has demonstrated safety and relevant bioactivity in multiple Phase 1 studies for celiac disease, an-HLA associated disease with many similarities to T1D.

"This is an exciting time for ImmusanT as we expand the application of our ESIT platform beyond celiac disease to advance the development of a vaccine for type 1 diabetes, a disease for which there is significant unmet medical need," said Leslie Williams, Chief Executive Officer of ImmusanT. "With the support of the JDRF T1D Fund, we are optimistic that we have the right resources to advance our technology and positively impact the lives of those living with this debilitating disease."

"We believe ImmusanT's platform could deliver a transformative therapy for T1D, along with a better understanding of the antigens that are driving this disease," said Jonathan Behr, Managing Director at the JDRF T1D Fund. "We will support the company beyond our capital investment, collaborating to ensure ImmusanT has the highest chance of success."