New research sheds light on the causes of diabetes

Sep 14 2018

The main cause of all forms of diabetes is pancreatic beta-cell dysfunction. Beta cells, found in the pancreatic islets, store and release insulin.

Decades of research with animal and cellular models have expanded the knowledge on the molecular mechanisms causing the beta-cells to dysfunction.Diego Balboa's doctoral research now offers a more precise model that employs human pluripotent stem cells.

"Human pluripotent stem cells constitute a renewable source of beta-cells. Stem cell-derived beta-cells can be generated by directed differentiation and used as a model to study pancreatic beta-cell development and disease in vitro," Balboa explains.

Related Stories

Compared to the novel method, the traditionally used animal and cellular models have limitations that may significantly affect the way the findings can be translated into new approaches to combat diabetes in humans. For example, rodent pancreatic islet development and physiology differ from that of humans, and rodent and human insulinoma cell lines do not recapitulate faithfully the functionality of adult human beta-cells.

Thus far, the best model has been the cadaveric donor human islets that are scarce, and difficult to manipulate for certain experiments.

Balboa's research demonstrated the use of human pluripotent stem cells as a tool to investigate monogenic diabetes disease mechanisms. The cells can also be transplanted into immunocompromised mice, generating humanized models where in vivo beta-cell function can be closely evaluated in a systemic context.

"For this purpose, improved human pluripotent stem cell differentiation protocols to the beta-cell lineage were generated utilizing 3D suspension culture approaches,"Balboa says.

In his research, Balboa also established novel CRISPR-Cas9-based gene editing techniques to model monogenic diabetes cases.

"Using these approaches, an activating mutation in STAT3 gene was found to cause neonatal diabetes by inducing pancreas endocrinogenesis prematurely. In a similar way, INS gene mutations causing proinsulin misfolding were found to impair developing beta-cell proliferation due to increased endoplasmic reticulum stress."

Source:

https://www.helsinki.fi/en/news/health-news/gene-technology-brings-more-precise-information-on-the-causes-of-diabetes

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Stanford researchers show how to prevent immune response to gene therapy in mouse model
Muscle dystrophy treatment in dogs with Crispr gene editing
Gene editing could prevent the evolution of drug-resistant bacteria
Study reveals how gene variant affects chronic pain outcomes after trauma
Scientists shed light on new possibilities for prevention of preterm birth
Stress gene increases vulnerability to developing chronic pain, study reveals
Gene therapy for rare genetic blindness wins prestigious Champalimaud Vision award
Using novel gene therapy to cure infants born with severe combined immunodeficiency

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

An interview with Dr. Steven Simpson, MD, discussing the importance of raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of sepsis, and how Sepsis Alliance is helping to reduce the number of deaths caused by sepsis in the USA.

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Dr. Paul Tesar from the Tesar Laboratory at Case Western University, Ohio, discusses the importance of organoids in biological research and the development of organoids which are capable of simulating the early stages of human myelin.

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Discovering Prion-like Proteins in Eukaryotic Viruses

Dr. George Tetz discusses the discovery of prion-like domains in eukaryotic viruses, and the implications of this study on gene therapies and common neurological diseases such as Alzheimer's Disease.

Discovering Prion-like Proteins in Eukaryotic Viruses
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Pediatric researchers discover gene mutation that causes lymphatic disorder