Aluminum inclusions help enhance adsorption of chemo drugs onto active carbon delivery capsule

Sep 18 2018

The efficacy of chemotherapy treatment depends on how effectively it reaches cancerous cells. Increasing targeted delivery could mean decreasing side effects. Scientists are enhancing methods of selectively transmitting active chemotherapy agents and reducing their toxicity by encapsulating chemo drugs into active carbon used as the targeted delivery device. In a new study published in EPJ E, Gabriel Román, from the National University of the South, in Bahia Blanca, Argentina, and colleagues have demonstrated that adding minute amounts of aluminium atoms onto activated carbon atoms helps increase the adsorption onto the delivery carbon capsule of a standard chemotherapy drug, called 5-Fluorouracil (5-FU). This drug is typically used for stomach, colorectal, neck and head cancer treatments. This model could lead to more effective and convenient cancer treatments with fewer side effects by encapsulating the chemo drug into the active carbon, so that it can be taken orally.

Related Stories

In this study, the authors examined the adsorption of 5-FU on test surfaces made up of activated carbon alone and a version containing a minute dispersion of aluminum within the activated carbon structure. They relied on molecular modeling simulation to predict and display adsorption configuration and energy changes in the two scenarios.

The authors found that aluminum inclusion increases the adsorption capacity of active carbon. This is because the addition of the metal increases the interactions of the drug with the atoms of the encapsulation material in areas where it is polarised. The electric charges present in some areas of the surface of the drug interact with the charges of the aluminum atoms on the surface of the capsule material. This means they contribute to improving its adsorption properties as less energy is required for the adsorption and the drug is at a shorter distance from the encapsulation material.

Source:

https://www.springer.com/gp/about-springer/media/research-news/all-english-research-news/better-chemo-drug-adsorption-onto-targeted-delivery-capsules/16132496

Posted in: Medical Procedure News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

US Department of Defense offers three-year grant for UIC study on prostate cancer
Machine learning program could distinguish between two lung cancer types
Synergism between HOXB13 and CIP2A genes predisposes men to get prostate cancer
Researchers design new medicine to treat highly aggressive pancreatic cancer
New clinical trial initiated on experimental vaccine to stop the spread of glioblastoma
Medicare incurs more than $1.2 billion over prostate cancer care in older men
Study provides complete picture of HPV virus-head and neck cancer connections
Barrow Institute initiates $50 million effort to seek cure for glioblastoma

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

An interview with Dr. Steven Simpson, MD, discussing the importance of raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of sepsis, and how Sepsis Alliance is helping to reduce the number of deaths caused by sepsis in the USA.

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Dr. Paul Tesar from the Tesar Laboratory at Case Western University, Ohio, discusses the importance of organoids in biological research and the development of organoids which are capable of simulating the early stages of human myelin.

Mimicking Human Brain Development Using Organoids

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Considerable amounts of cancer-causing chemicals gets absorbed by lungs during vaping