New Crest Gum & Enamel Repair toothpaste may boost enamel repair and reverse gingivitis

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly half of U.S. adults have gum disease. Harmful plaque bacteria can hide in crevices below the gum line. When left untreated, the plaque bacteria can break down enamel and cause permanent damage. New Crest Gum & Enamel Repair™, a specially designed paste, focuses on neutralizing plaque bacteria along and below the gum line while also boosting the repair of weakened enamel.

The new Crest Gum & Enamel Repair formula features Advanced Repair Technology that targets the gum line to provide bacterial protection and penetrates the tooth surface, strengthening areas in the enamel where there is weakness. The Enhanced Protection Technology allows consumers to enjoy their favorite treats with a shield of protection that slows cavity-causing attacks and erosion. Together, these mechanisms protect the gum line and tooth enamel, helping to reverse gingivitis and its many affects such as bleeding gums and inflammation.

"We know that gum problems are at the root of some key issues that can affect a person's oral health," said Carlos De Jesus, Vice President North America Oral Care, Procter and Gamble. "That's why we developed Gum & Enamel Repair, so that people could use a toothpaste that not only helps repair weakened enamel, but also helps prevent gingivitis."