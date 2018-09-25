Conquer the Corrugations: Walking together to raise awareness about mental health

Sep 25 2018

Apunipima Announces Sponsorship of Cape York Mental Health Walk – Conquer the Corrugations

Conquer the Corrugations is a Cape York Mental Health Awareness Walk that stretches 42 kilometers from the Coen Information Centre to the Archer River Roadhouse. The goal of the walk is to raise awareness, to support and to remember those affected by mental illness.

Apunipima Cape York Health Council (Apunipima) are pleased to be sponsoring this year’s event.

Apunipima staff from Cairns and Cape York Primary Health Care Centers and Wellbeing Centers will make the long walk, along with more than 200 expected participants from across Australia, to help reduce the stigma associated with mental health.  

Related Stories

The walk, from Coen to Archer River Roadhouse will take place over the Queen’s Birthday long weekend, starting Saturday morning 29th September and finishing Monday morning with a final breakfast.

Apunipima’s Social Emotional Wellbeing Team Leader in Coen, Maureen Liddy, will lead the event on the ground for Apunipima and will be participating in the event. Maureen will be joined by a group of Apunipima staff from across Cape York.

Tanya Robinson, Apunipima’s Social Emotional Wellbeing Services Manager, said that she is delighted to that Apunipima is sponsoring such a significant event in Cape York and believes this is a great extension to the programs that are offered by Apunipima’s Wellbeing Centers right across Cape York.  

“Conquer the Corrugations is a great way to reduce the stigma associated with mental health and do something positive as a community to support those who are suffering.” said Tanya.

Apunipima has a comprehensive suite of social and emotional wellbeing services that are delivered across 11 communities in Cape York. These include counseling, therapy support, referrals to other services and extensive men’s and women’s programs.

Social Emotional Wellbeing (SEWB) is a concept of health that involves connection to land or ‘country’, culture, spirituality, ancestry, family and community but also includes mental health.

Source:

http://www.apunipima.org.au/news-events/item/1028-working-together-to-conquer-the-corrugations-of-mental-health-in-cape-york

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Study shows tailored mental health services improve wellbeing of emerging adults
Study examining mental health among students finds significant disparities in treatment across race
FDA requires safety labeling changes for fluoroquinolones to strengthen warnings on adverse reactions
Risk factors for suicide attempts similar for soldiers regardless of prior mental health diagnosis
Robert Koch Institute publishes new data on allergies, mental health problems, and accident injuries
Back pain linked with mental health problems and risky behaviors in adolescents
Service workers who rely on tips are at high risk of mental health issues, shows study
Study shows regular exercise is associated with improved mental health

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Dr. Neil Ebenezer from the charity Fight for Sight discusses the steps you can take to protect your eyesight into old age, and why research into ophthalmic diseases is desperately needed.

Your Vision Matters: How to Protect Your Eyesight

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

In many cases mammalian cells are the only option to produce recombinant proteins with correct post-translational modifications, e.g. glycosylation, which are required for proper function of the therapeutic protein.

Purifying Proteins from Mammalian Cell Culture

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

An interview with Dr. Steven Simpson, MD, discussing the importance of raising awareness of the signs and symptoms of sepsis, and how Sepsis Alliance is helping to reduce the number of deaths caused by sepsis in the USA.

It’s About TIME: Raising Awareness of Sepsis

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New study ranks poor mental health as one of costliest forms of sickness for U.S. workers