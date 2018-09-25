Conquer the Corrugations: Walking together to raise awareness about mental health

Apunipima Announces Sponsorship of Cape York Mental Health Walk – Conquer the Corrugations

Conquer the Corrugations is a Cape York Mental Health Awareness Walk that stretches 42 kilometers from the Coen Information Centre to the Archer River Roadhouse. The goal of the walk is to raise awareness, to support and to remember those affected by mental illness.

Apunipima Cape York Health Council (Apunipima) are pleased to be sponsoring this year’s event.

Apunipima staff from Cairns and Cape York Primary Health Care Centers and Wellbeing Centers will make the long walk, along with more than 200 expected participants from across Australia, to help reduce the stigma associated with mental health.

The walk, from Coen to Archer River Roadhouse will take place over the Queen’s Birthday long weekend, starting Saturday morning 29th September and finishing Monday morning with a final breakfast.

Apunipima’s Social Emotional Wellbeing Team Leader in Coen, Maureen Liddy, will lead the event on the ground for Apunipima and will be participating in the event. Maureen will be joined by a group of Apunipima staff from across Cape York.

Tanya Robinson, Apunipima’s Social Emotional Wellbeing Services Manager, said that she is delighted to that Apunipima is sponsoring such a significant event in Cape York and believes this is a great extension to the programs that are offered by Apunipima’s Wellbeing Centers right across Cape York.

“Conquer the Corrugations is a great way to reduce the stigma associated with mental health and do something positive as a community to support those who are suffering.” said Tanya.

Apunipima has a comprehensive suite of social and emotional wellbeing services that are delivered across 11 communities in Cape York. These include counseling, therapy support, referrals to other services and extensive men’s and women’s programs.

Social Emotional Wellbeing (SEWB) is a concept of health that involves connection to land or ‘country’, culture, spirituality, ancestry, family and community but also includes mental health.